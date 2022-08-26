Shia LaBeouf Denies Olivia Wilde About Leaving ‘Don’t Worry Honey’

Shia LaBeouf was bothered to see Olivia Wilde talking about his alleged dismissal from the movie “Don’t Worry Honey”. She explained, in a recent interview, that his acting process was not compatible with what she stands for on a set. But Shia claims that, in fact, he asked to leave the cast of the film. It was replaced by Harry Styles.

The actor says he wasn’t comfortable with the production because the cast wouldn’t have “the proper time for rehearsals.” By email, Shia LaBeouf told Variety that he resigned on August 17, 2020. According to the artist, he sent emails to Olivia Wilde this week, correcting the information about the dismissal:

“Both you and I know the reasons for my departure. I left your movie because your actors and I didn’t have time for rehearsal,” he wrote in the email.

Shia LaBeouf’s Version of Her “Don’t Worry Honey” Exit

Shia LaBeouf forwarded screenshots of emails sent to Olivia Wilde in 2020, dealing with its termination. According to the emails, the two met in person in Los Angeles on the 16th of August 2020 to discuss leaving. Shia of the cast. That day, at night, olivia would have sent the following email to him: