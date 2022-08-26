Sony will integrate Discord voice chat soon [rumor]

According to journalist Tom Henderson, Sony will integrate Discord voice chat “in the coming months” into the PS5. With this, the application will be fully compatible with the console hardware and will offer a series of communication features.

The news comes just over a year after Jim Ryan, CEO of the PlayStation division, announced a partnership with the tool. In an article published on the Exputer website, Henderson says that the software is already in testing stages in the quality control sector and should arrive by the end of the year, with the implementation of update 7.00.

To support his article, the journalist cites having learned the news from “various sources”, including one that told him about the “Pro” controller for the PlayStation 5. The device was announced during the opening night of Gamescom under the name of “DualSense Edge”.

Henderson is a journalist who has already proven himself to be very reliable in the industry. Even so, as nothing has been officially reported by Sony, all information should be treated as rumors.

PS5 price increases in regions of the world. What is the impact of this?

Last Thursday (25), Sony announced an increase of up to 10% in the price of the PS5 in several regions of the world, as a result of the economic crisis and inflation in the market – Brazil and the United States did not suffer readjustments. Although the competition has maintained the values ​​of its products, an analyst does not foresee an impact on sales. Click here to learn more.

