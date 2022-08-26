Stars ‘penetrators’: Check out the celebrities who appeared by surprise at other people’s weddings – Who

+



Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks and other celebrities made a surprise appearance at other people’s weddings (Photo: Reproduction)

This Monday (22) Keanu Reeves was at the Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire, UK, when he met James Roadnight, who would marry in the same place. The man bowed to the star and invited him to the wedding party. What he didn’t count on is that the actor would actually attend and even take pictures, making the newlyweds and guests happy.

The actor has even attended other weddings. In 2018, he photographed a couple who had just got married in New York. The photo was shared by the groom’s kilt maker, who wrote: ‘Best #Wedding Photo Ever! Moray and Maura recently got married and were surprised by a rather scruffy guy passing by. We think Moray looks a lot better than #KeanuReeves in his stylish @slanjkilts.” Elsewhere, in the same year, he was spotted at a bar in California, Santa Cruz, and was stopped by the groom’s mother. He kindly took pictures. with the couple.

Keanu Reeves has participated in other popular weddings (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Darlette Câmara)

Other celebrities have also been “good party crashers” and have attended fan weddings by accident when they passed by the party venues. Check out some cases of international and national celebrities below.

Tom Hanks

The actor surprised Diciembre and Tashia Farries in mid-October 2021, as he was passing by the Santa Monica Pier in California. The brides were posing with family and friends when the star approached. “We were so in our own moment, it took us a few seconds to realize it was him climbing up there. It was shocking and the icing on the cake on our big day,” Diciembre told today In this ocasion. The actor would have spent at least five minutes with the guests taking pictures.

Tom Hanks surprised the brides Diciembre and Tashia (Photo: Playback / Instagram Tashia Ferries)

It was not the only time that the actor attended other people’s weddings. In 2016, newlyweds Elisabeth and Ryan Barclay were taking their wedding photos in Central Park when he stopped by to congratulate them. He later posted the selfie on Twitter, writing “Elizabeth and Ryan! Congratulations and blessings! Hanx”.

Tom Hanks took a selfie with the bride and groom (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

Lil Nas X

The singer said on his Twitter, in mid-February 2020, that he invaded a wedding that took place at Disney. In the images, he appears entering the party holding hands with the bride while his hit Old Town Road played in the background.

The star then danced with the wedding guests as one guest hilariously shouted, “What the hell is going on right now?!” to the person recording the special moment. Check it out below:

Luke Bryanthe jury of American gonel took a break from recording the show in October 2017 in Savannah, Georgia to bring some fun to a wedding party taking place in the area.

The singer was greeted with applause as he entered the Charles Morris Center as guests danced to one of his songs. He opened a bottle of champagne and danced the bride, groom and guests to some of his hit songs.

American Idol’s Luke Bryan made a surprise appearance at a Georgia wedding (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram American Idol)

Taylor Swift

In June 2016, Taylor Swift surprised the bride and groom Max Singer and Kenya Smith, who were married in New Jersey. In fact, who organized everything was Max’s sister, Ali, who asked the singer to perform blank space on the big day.

Taylor Swift was moved by the groom’s story and decided to attend the wedding and sing meaningful music (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

Months earlier Ali had contacted Taylor’s team and told the heartbreaking story of her mother’s death. She explained that Max and Kenya had gotten married before the official hospital party so she wouldn’t miss the big moment before she left.

When they were “married” in the hospital, Max and Kenya danced to the exact song blank space for the mother to accompany. Taylor Swift embarked on history and attended the after party, singing the hit for the bride and groom. Check it out below:

Robert Pattinson

The actor was in Northern Ireland when he joined a wedding celebration at a hotel he was staying at. As in the case of Keanu Reeves, he was seen at the bar and was invited to take some pictures with the bride and groom. He promptly answered.

Robert Pattison was at a hotel bar when he was invited to take pictures at a wedding (Photo: Playback / Instagram Rachel Reid)

Ed Sheeran

The singer was invited by the Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie crashing into Kya and Matt Debono’s Sydney wedding party and playing his hit on their first dance. “Available for weddings, anniversaries and bar mitzvahs, contact us for details,” Sheeran joked in the photo of him and the newlyweds at the time.

Ed Sheeran sang the song for the newlyweds’ first dance (Photo: Playback / Instagram Ed Sheeran)

Serena Williams

The tennis star was enjoying a sunny day in South Beach in her cute animal print swimsuit when a group of guests approached her and asked if she would take a picture with the bride and groom. She happily agreed and posed with the newlyweds for their photo shoot.

Serena Williams took a photo of an animal print swimsuit with the newlyweds (Photo: Reproduction / Serena Williams)

Katy Perry

The singer appeared at Hayley Rosenblum and Blonie Dudney’s wedding in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was performing the Witness tour. The star and her crew ran onto the dance floor, according to the Kansas City Star, and stayed for about 10 minutes.

Katy Perry also appeared at the wedding (Photo: Ray Prop Studios)

Kristen Stewart

Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings got married in a backyard in River Heights, Winnipeg, Canada and were surprised when Kristen Stewart and then-girlfriend Stella Maxwell appeared by surprise.

Kristen Stewart appeared by surprise at a wedding that took place in Canada (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Lady Gaga

In April 2010, Lady Gaga was staying at the Intercontinental Hotel in Adelaide, Australia. When she passed the ballroom in the middle of the ceremony on the special day of Courtney and Reece Kerrshe decided to participate and stopped to take pictures with the bride and groom.

Lady Gaga simply entered the party at a hotel where she was and took pictures with the bride and groom (Photo: Reproduction)

The Rock and Danny DeVito

the two stars of Jumanji surprised newlyweds Kristine and Will Abbot at their wedding by taking the mic and serenading the couple with Unforgettable. The actors even posed for photos with the newlyweds and their four children. “I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito it was truly UNFORGETTABLE,” Johnson said on Instagram.

The Rock and Danny De Vito even serenaded the bride and groom (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Snoop Dogg

In 2014, Snoop Dogg took a picture with the bride and groom after being spotted by their photographer at their location, the Hard Rock Cafe in Chicago. The rapper shared his own photo with newlyweds Joe Scheller and Neesha Ghadiali on Instagram to commemorate the day.

Snoop Dogg was in Chicago when he took photos with a couple (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Steven Tyler

The Aerosmith singer was at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC when he stumbled upon a wedding. He posed for some photos with the bride and groom before being taken away by security.

Steven Tyler was in a hotel and stopped to take pictures with the bride and groom (Photo: Reproduction)

Maroon 5 and the Sugar clip

Let’s not forget that the band Maroon 5 broke into several weddings while filming the music video for sugar. While it was speculated that some footage was staged, some performances were clearly shocking for the newlyweds – like newlyweds Melanie and Ryan from Los Angeles.

Remember the clip:

In Brazil

In Brazil, some celebrities have also crashed into random weddings. It was the case of Pedro Scooby, for example, who showed up by surprise and uninvited on the big day of Douglas Silva and Carolina Brito. The two had no idea, at that time, that they would become great friends after participating in BBB 22 together.

Watch the moment they greet each other: