Stickers can be purchased through the Ifood and Rappi apps

New for this World Cup, delivery services, such as ifood it’s the rappi, will sell the album and competition stickers, produced by FIFA. Through delivery, the collector can have access to the products without leaving the comfort of their home. But the prices charged are not the same.

Since last Friday, when the album and the stickers were officially launched in the country, Ifood has been offering this service through its market deliveries. Stationery stores, supermarkets and newsstands, registered in the application, sell Panini products to their customers. At this first moment, sales and deliveries take place in some cities in the Greater São Paulo region, such as the capital and Guarulhos.







New World Cup 2022 album will have 670 stickers and 80 extras. Photo: Publicity / Estadão

“The proposal is to take the national passion and the Brazilian hobby to a service of ultra convenience”, stated iFood in a statement. However, this convenience, of not having to go to newsstands to purchase the stickers, comes at a cost: in a simulation carried out by Estadão, the envelopes cost between R$5.25 and R$6.75; the album, R$ 17.45 – in addition to delivery fees, which vary by establishment.

At Rappi, through the “Rappi Turbo” service, the user will have a similar convenience experience. In addition to prices, both apps promise fast deliveries: between 10 to 15 minutes.

Launched last Friday, the 19th, the World Cup album, produced by Panini, has 670 stickers in the collection, in addition to 80 extras. In the paperback version, it costs R$12, but there are hardcover editions in normal, silver and gold versions for R$44.90. The envelopes, which contain five stickers, are sold at newsstands for R$4.

One of Panini’s proposals this year is the interaction between fans and collectors. In addition to different resources to obtain the envelopes and stickers to complete the album, the publisher will also provide arenas and spaces for trading stickers, in malls and parks around Brazil.

Qatar World Cup album technical specifications