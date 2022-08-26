Stop using your broom! 5 MOPs to Replace More Efficiently

If you still use a broom for that quick cleaning, stop now and check out this list of MOPs that will replace, much more efficiently, when cleaning your floor! All the models below have electrostatic fibers, which means that it will not raise dust (unlike a broom), or spread it even more, as the fibers hold the residues in their bristles and complete the cleaning with much more practicality. See our bets:

Flat Plus Microfiber Mop Sweeps and Dusts

With a range of 360 degrees, the MOP Flat Plus replaces the broom and also the squeegee with a floor cloth, as it has great absorption power and is suitable for cold, synthetic and woody floors. Its refill is washable and because it has more rigid wires throughout its surface, it is one of the best options for taking hair off the floor – click to see more details

Flat Plus Microfiber Sweep and Dust Mop, MOP6125, Flash Limp. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

BRL 41.98 BRL 54.88 at Amazon

Easy Floor Mop with 5 Wipes Wipes

With a 10% discount, this type of MOP also adheres very well to dust and does not spread dirt. It comes with five refills, so you can leave, for example, two to remove dust and hair from the floor, and the others to replace the wet cloth and squeegee! – click to buy with discount

Easy Floor Mop with 5 Wipes Electrostatic Wipes, MOP0177, Flash Limp. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

BRL 32.00 BRL 35.62 at Amazon

Dust Removal Mop, Condor

With maximum absorption of dust, hair and hair, the MOP Condor is also machine washable and is suitable for cleaning ceramic, porcelain and wood floors – click to see more details

Dust Removal Mop, Condor, Transparent. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$69.8 at Amazon

Flat Chenile Mop with Telescopic Handle

Because it has a handle that can be adjusted to reach higher places, this MOP, in addition to cleaning the floor, is suitable for cleaning corners, baseboards, windows and glass in higher places. Can be used both wet and dry – click for more details

Flat Chenile Mop with Telescopic Handle, MOP7633, Flash Limp. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

R$34.30 at Amazon

Manual Magic Broom Sweeps and Mops Microfiber Cloth

Who doesn’t remember the old “magic broom”?! Now, a little more modern, you have the option of dusting and mopping. All the magic is on account of the rubber-bristle brushes, which sweep without lifting dust. Its microfiber MOP has high absorption power and can be used both dry and wet. And of course, that noise of older models is in the past, the current Magic Broom is very silent! – Click to see more details

WAP MOP 500 MOP Broom with Dirt Collector 500ml Manual Magic Broom Sweeps and Mops Microfiber. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

BRL 89.90 : BRL 99.9 at Amazon

