‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joins Cast of ‘Horizon’ Western Starring Kevin Costner

According to deadline, Jamie Campbell Bowerknown for his role as the evil Vecna ​​in the series ‘Stranger Things‘, joined the cast of the period western ‘horizon‘, which will be directed, starred and produced by Kevin Costner (‘Yellowstone’).

Beyond, Luke Wilson, Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington were also confirmed in the cast. Unfortunately, details about their roles have not been released.

costner also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jon Baird. The duo had previously collaborated on the book ‘The Explorers Guild‘, released in 2015.

This will be the first feature directed by costner since ‘pact of justice‘, from 2003.

The plot will chronicle a multifaceted 15-year period of expansion and colonization of the American West, before and after the Civil War. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with danger and intrigue, from the constant onslaught of natural elements to interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, showing the determination and often cruelty of those who sought to colonize it. .

In an official statement, Toby Emmerichchairman of the group Warner Bros Picturesdeclared: “We are very excited to be working with Kevin on his long-awaited return to directing with an epic western. Kevin’s ambitious vision for this story is the perfect crystallization of his affinity for the American West and his passion for bringing this turning point in history to life with all the human drama, cultural complexity and immense scope it deserves.”

It is worth remembering that the feature is being developed by Warner Bros. and New Line.

