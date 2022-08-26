Student broadcasts own drowning live on Facebook

Kenyan nursing student Helen Naybuto died after drowning in a swimming pool in Canada. The 24-year-old university student recorded her own death, live, through Facebook.

The situation occurred last Thursday (18), when Hellen entered the pool to cool off around 2 pm. She chatted with some Facebook followers, and soon after, went for a swim in a deeper part.

However, shortly afterward, she appeared screaming for help. With no one to back you up, Hellen disappeared from the recording, only to be located three hours later by a hotel guest, who found Hellen’s body floating in the water.

According to Canada’s CBC website, the incident was recorded before 5:45 pm, more than 30 minutes after the student was found. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Helen’s family, who live in Kenya, created a crowdfunding fundraiser to get the young girl’s body back home. In three days, they raised $54,000. The young woman was buried last weekend. Ontario police made arrangements for the video to be removed from social media out of respect for the university’s family.

