TCL Tab 10 5G launched as new affordable tablet with MediaTek chipset and 4GB RAM

The affordable tablet segment has just received a new model launched this Thursday (25) by TCL, a company that has been standing out in the market for cheap laptops. The device in question is the Tab 10 5G, a device that arrives with the proposal of being an attraction for users looking for a tablet with support for the fifth generation of mobile networks. This model is not the most powerful of the brand and does not come with that purpose, however, the hardware that equips the Tab 10 5G must meet simple tasks such as browsing social networks and applications that do not require much processing power.

Displaying a simple and unobtrusive look, the TAB 10 5G features a 10.1-inch NXTVISION screen with FHD Plus resolution, standard refresh rate of 60 Hz and 5 MP selfie camera. which can be used for photos, recording videos or making video calls in apps like Teams and Zoom. On the back, the tablet has only a photo sensor with a resolution of 8 MP and construction of the plastic cover, material consistent with the category of the device.

Up front, the internal hardware is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 800T chipset — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core with 8 nm lithography — along with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 4 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) with 32 GB of storage. internal, intermediate specifications that should provide average performance. The energy demand is met by a battery with 8,000 mAh capacity and unknown charging power, but with many hours of autonomy expected. Other features include face unlock, Android 12 operating system and compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G). price and availability The TCL TAB 10 5G was launched at a cost of US$ 300, about R$ 1,530 in direct conversion without considering taxes, with availability starting tomorrow, 26, in a single variant with 4 GB of RAM

