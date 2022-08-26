Textor says current performance has curbed Botafogo’s interest in Cavani

The search for a star-level player was one of the subjects that dominated Botafogo in the last transfer window. One of the names that circulated behind the scenes of the club was that of Edinson Cavani, ex-Manchester United, However, John Textor, owner of the team’s SAF, explained that the current performance of the striker kept him away from Glorioso.

“Cavani is spectacular, but probably less productive now. He came to us very late, and we believe we could have signed him ten days ago. It would cost around 9 or 10 million dollars a year. , at the current price) in salaries, including taxes. It was not clear to me that it would be a good investment for the club for that amount. Because, even with his skill, the big sales he would bring, I saw him play recently at Manchester United and I haven’t really seen something I would spend 10 million dollars a year on,” he said in an interview with ‘Canal do TF’.

The name that the American sought to command Alvinegro’s attack was Christian Benteke. The veteran was at Crystal Palace-ING, another club that belongs to Textor, but the athlete preferred to follow another path.

“I saw Benteke being more productive… It would cost us around 6 million pounds (R$ 36.2 million) a year. We made an offer to bring him to Brazil, even though it cost a lot of money, because I think his style of play could be dominant in the Brazilian Championship. But he chose to go to MLS DC United. There have been many, many attempts to bring in great players, even in the final days of the transfer window. And honestly, I don’t have the I’m sure that just because the player has been great in his career, whether he’s 35 or 36, it makes sense to spend $10 million a year for him.”