The headset has become a darling accessory to assemble stylish looks

A new fashion controversy has been launched! Apparently, using headphones to boost the look has become a fashionista thing and a lot of people are betting on this fever. So it is, the electronic device, in addition to being functional in everyday life, has become a darling fashion item among generation Z, who loves to revive trends. Come understand this wave that is giving you something to talk about!

like all trend current contradiction, the headphones gained popularity on TikTok, when the platform’s content creators began to create and share looks that aimed to have the headphones as a highlight. Look that:

And an important detail: the crowd is replacing the small and discreet models with larger headphones, which we know as headphones.

The fun is in showing off the headset and actually using it as the main element in the look. This sporty and casual fever goes against the rescue of trends that Generation Z loves to do so much.

And it doesn’t end there! The headphones with a more robust footprint and that take us back to the retro style even won an Instagram profile in his honor, the Wired It Girlsthat means It Girls Wired in Portuguese.

It is dedicated to people who have already appeared using headphones or the classic wired headphones – proving that these, somehow, are still “cool”. Bella Hadid, Jenna Ortega, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber are some of the names that are there.

In fact, the phone chosen by Zoë Kravitz was successful a few years ago, and now it’s back to wishlist of many girls. The model in question is the Door Pros, by Kossand, after the appearance of the actress and other personalities, the hashtag #kossportapros has over 23 million views on TikTok. Wow!

Proving to be the versatile style accessory streetthey also made their appearance on the streets of Denmark during the latest edition of copehagen fashion week.

Wired It Girls also remembered some fashion icons from 2000’s who loved a headset, like Anne HathawayJennifer Aniston and Paris Hilton.

Keeping an eye on trends, Kim Kardashian recently announced a collaboration with beats – North American company headphones and other audio equipment -, which makes the perfect mix between fashion and electronics. However, she preferred to invest in a minimalist and functional design.

Headphones as a fashion item are a reality among us, and if you like this idea, it’s easy to reproduce it! Here are some more photos that might inspire you:

So, would you use the headphones as an accessory in the look?