‘The Hidden Agent’ is the most watched movie of the year on Netflix

Launched in July of this year, The Hidden Agent has become Netflix’s most-watched movie this year. The information was shared by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of the film, this past Thursday (25). According to the duo, the feature also became the fourth most watched in the history of the platform.

The film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas managed to accumulate around 250 million hours watched in the first 28 days of airing alone. With a long way to go until the end of the year, everything indicates that Hidden Agent will be able to reach even higher levels of visualization.

“Big congratulations to the Hidden Agent team. And thanks to all of you for watching”said the directors responsible for the production and success of the film when announcing the success of Hidden Agent on social networks.

At the top of the shelf this year, The Hidden Agent’s goal is now to surpass the films ahead of it in Netflix history. The closest to being achieved is Bird Box. Released in 2018, the film that features Sandra Bullock currently has about 282 million hours watched.

To catch up with the others, however, Hidden Agent will have a little more work. That’s because the list includes Don’t Look Up, with 359 million hours watched, and Red Alert, with 364 million hours watched. Both works were released on the platform in 2021.

Sequel confirmed by Netflix

Excited with the success of The Hidden Agent, Netflix did not take long to inform fans that the film would have a continuation with the return of Ryan Gosling in the role of Court Gentry. Ensuring the quality of the film, Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, which will also feature Stephen McFeely as co-writer.

Furthermore, the company also revealed that the Hidden Agent would have a spin-off produced. He, as far as he’s concerned, will feature screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The duo was responsible for the development of Deadpool to the big screen.



Continues after advertising

Despite the announcements, the company has not announced a release window for the two new films, which will be part of the Netflix universe for the franchise inspired by the book The Gray Man, written by Mark Greaney.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we already intended to make The Hidden Agent become part of an expanded universe. We’re excited that Netflix announced the sequel with Ryan.”the director duo told The Hollywood Reporter.

Source: Joe and Anthony Russo

…..