Yuji Itadori (Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen / Crunchyroll / Toho Animation)

The Moments When Yuji Itadori Was The Most Likeable Character In Jujutsu Kaisen

Check out times when Yuji Itadori was the most likable character in Jujutsu Kaisen. Be careful, because the text has spoilers for the work! The anime series is currently available from Crunchyroll.

The scene of cursed spirits and jujutsu sorcery from Kaisen Jujutsu it’s very different from the everyday life of the average viewer, but the series is full of relatable characters that the audience can relate to. As the series’ protagonist, Yuji Itadori is one of the most relatable characters of all time.

He’s an ordinary guy who always finds something positive even in the darkest of scenarios and isn’t afraid to try new things. He doesn’t take himself too seriously and makes jokes at his own expense to improve the mood. Yuji has experienced terrible things throughout the story, and viewers relate to his struggles. That way, I decided to bring the moments when Yuji Itadori was the most pleasant character in the work!

Yuji Itadori makes pop culture references

(Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)

When inserting a pop culture reference into any work of fiction, it should be done in a way that doesn’t look contrived. Fortunately, Yuji’s pop culture references feel realistic and fit in well with the rest of the dialogue. When they’re done right, viewers can instantly recognize the joke. For example, he mentioned that Jennifer Lawrence was his type of woman when he went to meet Masamichi Yaga. When he had dinner with Junpei and his mother, he also made everyone laugh with his impression of Castaway Wilson.

Yuji Itadori Believes Watching Movies Is About Snacks and Sodas

(Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)



Gojo told Yuji to watch movies while holding a cursed doll. If Yuji interrupted his cursed energy flow by getting distracted or falling asleep, the doll would punch him in the face. It was an unorthodox but effective method of properly enhancing cursed energy in a short period of time.

The doll punched Yuji as he was getting a little immersed in the movie. Then he snapped and told the doll not to punch him while drinking soda. Gojo reminded him that training wasn’t just an excuse to kick back and relax, to which Yuji argued that watching movies is eating snacks and drinking soda. Even Gojo couldn’t disagree with that rhetoric.

Yuji Itadori doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously

(Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)

Some fictional heroes turn into full-blown anti-heroes or villains. Their world is too dark and they’ve seen too much bloodshed to remain optimistic. Attack On Titan’s Eren Yeager, for example, has hit rock bottom and wiped out 80% of the world’s population.

Yuji, however, never lost his smile and didn’t take himself too seriously. It would have been easy for him to become a brooding antihero from the events of the first season alone, but Yuji has always persisted with his signature smile and slightly self-deprecating sense of humor.

Yuji’s philosophy on life and death touched the audience

Yuji Itadori (Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji’s philosophy on life and death touched the audience and made viewers think about what these concepts mean to them. He values ​​life and cares about saving everyone, regardless of whether or not they are close to him. Also, Yuji proved this when he saved Megumi by swallowing Sukuna’s finger after they first met.

He also believes in the concept of a proper death, so much so that he doesn’t want to kill anyone unless absolutely necessary. When Junpei was brutally transfigured and killed by Mahito, Yuji was furious. Even though it was time for Junpei to leave, he deserved a peaceful death rather than one where his body was manipulated beyond recognition by a cursed spirit.

Yuji does not blindly redeem or forgive his enemies

(Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)



Yuji doesn’t let his reason be overwhelmed by his enemy’s good points. He refused to sympathize with a cold-blooded and cruel cursed spirit like Mahito after seeing how he manipulated Junpei. Jujutsu Kaisen wants viewers to know that cursed spirits are rarely allies of anyone but their own.

Yuji had to learn that anger is not the only way to channel cursed energy.

Yuji vs Mahito (Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)

A sorcerer can only channel energy cursed with negative emotions. Of course, any amateur would assume that the most effective feeling to channel would be anger. However, this is not always the case.

During the Goodwill Event, Yuji blew it by letting his anger get out of control. Instead of hitting a Black Flash, his rage nullified his cursed energy, and all he could do was throw a regular punch. Todo concluded that in Yuji’s case, he should probably avoid using anger to fuel his cursed energy and instead channel other emotions.

Yuji Itadori doesn’t care about the sorcerer’s politics and just wants to survive

(Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)



Being a jujutsu sorcerer and wielding cursed energy is a cool concept, but in reality it would be pretty horrible. There is a constant philosophical debate between sorcerers and archaic traditions held by the upper echelons, making it difficult to hear anything but the constant conversation. Some sorcerers place themselves above all others because they respect the curses they exorcise, while others believe that cursed energy must be abolished.

There are also some who believe that cursed energy is a power that everyone should possess, and those without it will end up being killed off by natural selection. Yuji doesn’t mind these constant politics and debates. He just wants to survive. It has been used as a cog so many times by jujutsu superiors that choosing a side in the eternal philosophical war is pointless.

Yuji realized he had to validate Junpei’s feelings

Nobara, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen along with Jumpei (Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)

Many shonen protagonists have a bad habit of prying into other people’s problems without fully understanding what they’re dealing with. They step onto a platform and start preaching about the power of friendship, following dreams and never giving up, no matter what. However, this approach rarely works. Instead of advice, all some people want is a listening ear, a helping hand, or a shoulder to cry on.

Yuji noticed this when Junpei was about to commit an atrocity at his school. He showed up just in time before it turned into a massacre. Yuji tried using the standard shonen approach to calm him down, but realized it wouldn’t work. Instead, he told him that he would probably never understand Junpei’s motives, but acknowledged his suffering and offered him the chance to come to Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Yuji said becoming a sorcerer “just kind of happened”

(Reproduction: Jujutsu Kaisen)

His motivations for becoming a hero are much more realistic and relatable than many shounen protagonists. After the Goodwill Event, students in Tokyo and Kyoto took a much-needed break from trying to kill each other and played a healthy game of baseball. Since Yuji was his main target, fans found it interesting that Kamo wanted to know why he became a sorcerer in the first place.

Yuji’s response was one of the best quotes in the series. He said: “At first it kind of happened. But I’m a lonely guy. I want to save people and have many of them take care of me on my deathbed.”

In conclusion, these are the moments when Yuji Itadori was the most enjoyable character in Kaisen Jujutsu. Tell us: do you agree with the list?