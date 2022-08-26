The Mummy: Actress of the film is 52 years old and is married to the famous star of ‘007’

The actress Rachel Weisz played the role of the character Evelyn in the movies”The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns”. She started her career at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, in the 90’s. After that, she appeared in the miniseries “Inspector Morse” and the TV movie “Advocates II”.

Her film debut was in “Death Machine”, but the role that really set her apart was “Chain Reaction” and the first two films in the “The Mummy” franchise. After that, Rachel worked on numerous other productions.

The star’s father had to flee with his family to England in order to escape the Naz1. In the year 2001, Weisz married film producer Darren Aronofsky, with whom she had a son named Henry Aronofsky.

What many don’t know is that the star also married one of the stars of the franchise “007”. It’s about the actor Daniel Craig, with whom Rachel had her second child. The couple prefers to keep the relationship as discreet as possible away from social media and also from the Hollywood Red Carpet.

In an interview with the BBC in 2015, she spoke a little about her marriage to Craig. It is worth remembering that the actress was also in the cast of the movie “Black Widow” alongside David Harbor and Scarlett Johansson.

