The return of the longest Emirates flight announced, and with the great plane Airbus A380

Airbus A380 – Image: Emirates





As the holiday season becomes the focus of travelers and they begin their search for their next destinations, Emirates is announcing the return of its direct services with the world’s largest passenger transport aircraft, the Airbus A380, in two more destinations from December 1st.

The airline currently operates to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Auckland, New Zealand, with a service where Boeing 777-300ER model planes make a stopover in the Malaysian capital before heading to New Zealand’s largest city. But now, with the start of A380 flights, the two cities will be unlinked and served with direct services to/from Dubai.

The nonstop services between Dubai and Auckland will also claim the title of longest route on the Emirates network at 14,200 km, as well as being one of the longest nonstop scheduled commercial flights in the world.

The direct flight from Dubai to Auckland will depart at 10:05 am and arrive at 11:05 am the next day. The return flight will depart Auckland at 9:15 pm and arrive in Dubai at 5:25 am the following day. All times described are local.

The service to Kuala Lumpur will depart Dubai at 3:30 am, landing at 2:35 pm. The return will depart Kuala Lumpur at 01:45, arriving in Dubai at 05:05.





The Emirates A380 experience continues to be highly sought after by travelers for its spacious, comfortable cabins and unique products that offer travelers the best experiences in the sky, such as the Onboard Lounge (a lounge space with bar), First Class Suites (private suites) and the Shower Spa (bathroom with shower).

The airline is accelerating the rollout of its flagship aircraft in line with growing global demand for air travel, with 32 destinations being serviced on a scheduled basis and more to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

In Brazil, Emirates recently switched from the A380 to the 777-300ER on flights between Dubai and Guarulhos due to the low season. However, the company’s reservation system and the approval of flights by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) indicate plans to return to using the world’s largest aircraft on this route as of October 30.

