Theater schedule – August 25th to 31st

“No! Don’t Look!” by Jordan Peele is the main debut of the week, which still has three other releases

Premiere

A place far away from here

“Where the crawdads sing”, USA, drama/thriller, 125 min. By Olivia Newman. With Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn.

Adaptation of the novel by Delia Owens. Kya Clark (Edgar-Jones) is a young woman who grew up alone in the swamps of the town of Barkley Clove, North Carolina, and a constant target of the hatred of the local population. And that hatred increases when she is accused of killing a young man she had been involved with long ago.

UCI 3 (dub): 14:40 (Thu, Fri), 16:10 (Sat, Sun).

Rating: 14 years

Debut

After – After the promise

“After ever happy”, USA, drama/novel, 119 min. By Castille Landon. With Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Lousie Lombard, Kiana Madeira.

Continuation of the adaptation of the Anna Todd book series. Tessa (Langford) and Hardin (Tiffin) have already gone through countless ups and downs in their relationship, and will have to face new challenges, trauma and drama if they want to stay together at the end of their journeys.

UCI 4 (dub): 19:30 (except Sat, Sun), 19:45 (Sat, Sun). UCI 4 (leg): 22h. Cinemas Jardim Norte 5 (dub): 16:45, 21:30. Cinemas Jardim Norte 5 (leg): 19:15. Santa Cruz 1 (dub): 20:30.

Rating: 14 years

the debate

Brazil, drama, 81 min. By Gaius Blat. With Déborah Bloch, Paulo Betti, Luisa Arraes.

Based on the book by Jorge Furtado and Guel Arraes. Paula (Bloch) and Marcos (Betti) are a journalist couple in the process of separation who work at the same station. When it is necessary to edit a presidential debate that could define the future of the election, they have different positions that will lead to the discussion of issues that go beyond politics.

UCI 1: 15:30 (except Sat, Sun), 16:30 (Sat, Sun), 20:30 (Sat, Sun), 21:00 (except Sat, Sun).

Rating: 12 years

The legendary warrior dog

“Paws of fury: The Legend of Hank”, USA, animation/action/comedy, 98 min. By Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier, Rob Minkoff.

The evil cat Ika Chu and his hotshot Ohga come up with a plan that could destroy the city of Kakamucho. The task of combating this danger is taken up by the dog Hank, who dreams of becoming a great samurai. For this, he asks for the help of Jimbo, a cat that was once a great warrior.

Cinemais Jardim Norte 3 (dub): 1:30 pm (Sat, Sun), 3:00 pm (except Sat, Sun), 4:00 pm (Sat, Sun), 5:30 pm (except Sat, Sun), 6:30 pm (Sat, Sun). Santa Cruz 1 (dub): 3:45 pm, 6:15 pm.

Free classification

No! Do not look!

“Nope”, USA, horror/science fiction, 130 min. By Jordan Peele. With Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Wrenn Schmidt.

Brothers OJ (Kaluuya) and Emerald (Palmer) begin to notice strange phenomena at the horse training farm they run. They believe it is an alien presence, but they still don’t know that the events hold even greater mysteries.

UCI 3 (leg): 1:30 pm (Sat, Sun), 2:40 pm (Mon to Wed), 6:00 pm (except Sat, Sun), 6:50 pm (Sat, Sun). Cinemas Jardim Norte 1 (dub): 15:30, 21:15. Cinemas Jardim Norte 1 (leg): 18:20.

Rating: 14 years Continuation 45 of the second half

Brazil, comedy, 105 min. by Luiz Villaca. With Tony Ramos, Cássio Gabus Mendes, Ary França, Denise Fraga, Louise Cardoso.

Dome of a canteen and purple palm tree, Pedro (Ramos) invites his friends Ivan (Mendes) and Mariano (France) to recreate a photo taken in 1974, when the São Paulo subway was inaugurated. Between memories, evaluations of the direction of their lives and the announcement of a surprising decision, they decide to look for Soninha (Cardoso), the trio’s childhood muse.

Cinemas Jardim Norte 2: 3:50 pm (except Sat, Sun), 6:40 pm, 9:15 pm (every day).

Rating: 12 years DC League of Superpets

“DC League of Super-pets”, USA, animation, 106 min. By Jared Stern, Sam Levine.

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman fight crime in Metropolis. When his friend and the Justice League are captured by Lex Luthor, he will have the help of other animals with superpowers to save the day.

Cinemais Jardim Norte 5 (dub): 2:10 pm (Sat, Sun).

Free classification Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

“Doragon boru supa supa hiro”, Japan, animation/action, 100 min. From Tetsuro Kodama.

The Red String army had been destroyed by Son Goku, but the remnants decided to carry out their mission and created the ultimate androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two androids – who call themselves “superheroes” – decide to attack Piccolo and Gohan.

UCI 5 (dub): 2:30 pm (Sat, Sun), 4:00 pm (except Sat, Sun), 5:00 pm (Sat, Sun), 7:00 pm (except Sat, Sun), 7:15 pm (Sat, Sun). Cinemas Jardim Norte 6 (dub): 14:00, 16:30, 19:00. Santa Cruz 2 (dub): 6pm.

Rating: 12 years The beast

“Beast”, USA, drama/horror, 93 min. By Balthazar Kormákur. With Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries.

Widower (Elba) travels with his daughters to the village in South Africa where his wife was born in order to reconnect with the teenage girls. On one of the rides, they are attacked by a lion; with the vehicle damaged and out of contact with the rest of the world, they will have to use every means at their disposal to survive the giant cat.

UCI 4 (dub): 15:00 (Sat, Sun), 16:45 (except Sat, Sun), 17:30 (Sat, Sun). Cinemas Jardim Norte 6 (dub): 21:30. Santa Cruz 2 (dub): 20:15.

Rating: 14 years

evil twin

“The twin”, USA, horror/drama, 109 min. By Taneli Mustonen. With Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri.

Torn apart by the pain of losing one of their twins, the family moves to a new house trying to get on with life. The remaining son, however, begins to behave sinisterly and threateningly in his new home.

Cinemas Jardim Norte 3 (dub): 21h.

Rating: 14 years Minions 2: The Origin of Gru

“Minions: The rise of Gru”, USA, animation/adventure/comedy, 87 min. De Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val.

About to enter adolescence, Felonious Gru follows with the dream of becoming the greatest villain in the world, now with the help of the Minions. When one of the Sinister Six, his favorite group of villains, is kicked out, he tries to join the evil team, but that will only cause more problems for him and his group of yellow, clumsy friends.

UCI 1 (dub): 14:00 (Sat, Sun), 18:30 (every day). Cinemais Jardim Norte 2 (dub): 3pm (Sat, Sun). Santa Cruz 2 (dub): 4pm.

Free classification Thor: Love and Thunder “Thor: Love and Thunder”, USA, action/adventure, 119 min. By Taika Waititi. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Nicole Kidman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Pom Klemetieff.

After drinking liters and more of beer, playing a lot of video games and helping to bring back half of the living beings in the universe that had been killed by Thanos, Thor (Hemsworth) leaves for space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Willing to find inner peace, the God of Thunder will have to return to combat when a new threat arises: Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, whose life mission is to kill all the deities that exist. To stop the insane creature’s plans, he will have to recruit former allies.

Cinemas Jardim Norte 4 (3D/dub): 3:15 pm, 6:00 pm, 8:45 pm.

Rating: 12 years Bullet train

“Bullet train”, USA, action/thriller, 126 min. By David Leitch. With Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock. Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada.

Unlucky professional assassin (Pitt) decides to adopt a pacifist stance, but accepts one last mission: transporting a mysterious suitcase on a Japanese bullet train. What he didn’t expect was to have to run into a bunch of crazy assassins willing to do anything to get the order.

UCI 5 (dub): 21:30 (except Sat, Sun), 21:45 (Sat, Sun).

Rating: 16 years The information is from the website Tribuna de Minas – Associate Amirt