This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will air from 07/25 to 07/29 – Cinema News

Romantic comedies will guide the afternoon programming of Rede Globo.

Romantic comedies are the highlight of the evening’s Rede Globo this last week of July. THE Afternoon session will have big hits from the 2000s and 2010s, with stars like Queen Latifah, Ewan McGregor and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

No Reservations kicks off the grid with a story as fun as it is tasty. In the sequel, Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion and The Vacation of My Life will move the audience with different perspectives on life.

Nossa União, Lots of Confusion and Shrek 2 will pack the weekend with a lot of humor and heart. Check out below all the films that Rede Globo will air in its Afternoon Session from July 25th to 29th.

No Reservations (MONDAY, 07/25 – 15:30)

Kate Armstrong is the chef at an upscale Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way. His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her 9-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion (TUESDAY, 07/26 – 15:30)

Christopher Robin is no longer that young boy who loved to go on adventures alongside Winnie the Pooh and other adorable animals in the 100 Acres Wood. Now a businessman, he’s grown up and lost his life, but his childhood friends decide to step into the real world to help him remember that that lovable, fun-loving boy still exists somewhere.

The Vacation of My Life (WEDNESDAY, 07/27 – 15:30)

In Vacation of My Life, Georgia Byrd is a very shy woman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, decides to radically change her life. After making a revolution in her wardrobe, she decides to leave for Europe to make the most of the period she has left in her life.

Our Union, Much Confusion (THURSDAY, 07/28 – 15:30)

Lucia and Marcus announce the wedding and the news starts a real family war. Each clan wants to organize the ceremony according to their culture and the young couple find themselves lost in the madness.

Shrek 2 (FRIDAY, 7/29 – 3:30 pm)

After marrying Princess Fiona, Shrek lives happily in his swamp. Upon returning from her honeymoon, Fiona receives a letter from her parents, who are unaware that she is now an ogre, inviting her to dinner together with her great love, with the intention of meeting him. At great cost Fiona manages to convince Shrek to visit them, with Donkey for company. But problems begin when Fiona’s parents discover that she has not married the Prince, to whom she had been betrothed, and send Puss in Boots to separate them.