‘TIM Brasil is worthless’, says Italian party that wants to sell the operator

On September 25th, parliamentary elections take place in Italy, and the result of the vote can cite a new future for the TIM Group, and consequently affect one of the three main operators in Brazil, TIM Brasil. It turns out that the ‘Brothers of Italy’, the far-right party favored to take over the government, plans to sell the Brazilian operation to reduce the Italian company’s debts.

Alessio Butti, representative for the ICT sector of the Irmãos da Itália party, says that the Brazilian operation of the TIM Group is worthless.

According to an interview given to the website Key4blz, Alessio Butti, representative for the party’s ICT sector, spoke about the plan for the future of the country’s telecommunications company, where the idea is to completely change the planning proposal presented by Pietro Labriola, current CEO of the company.

While not going into too much detail, the rep directs criticism of Labriola’s plan. According to him, the TIM Group should go back to being Italian, which currently has among its partners a French holding company (Vivendi) and North American funds, such as KKR. In addition, he stated that TIM Brasil is “worthless” and needs to be sold to reduce the debt.

“We are deeply convinced that we need to sell TIM Brasil. Because? Because we cannot guarantee the necessary investment for TIM Brasil, an essentially mobile operator, which also needs a lot of money directed towards 5G. Brazil has a territorial area equal to that of the whole of Europe. With the sale of the stake in TIM Brasil, which is worthless, we could significantly reduce the company’s debt”, he told the digital newspaper.

In the plan presented by Labriola, the sale of the infrastructure was part of the industrial plan for the TIM Group. However, Alessio Butti says that the idea is to sell the services unit, including the portfolio of corporate clients and individuals. According to him, infrastructure has more value as a business than customer service.

With this idea going forward, the Italian country would have only three competitors in retail, and the customer base could be negotiated with the main rivals in the mobile segment: Vodafone, WindTre or Iliad. In addition, it would reduce indebtedness and continue with infrastructure, which is also considered a strategic asset for Italy.