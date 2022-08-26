Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince Detained at Miami Airport | nba

Admin 19 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was detained at Miami International Airport on Thursday as a fugitive from police. The 28-year-old NBA player was arrested with a warrant issued in the athlete’s home state of Texas. The official indictment of the case has not yet been released, but according to the Miami Herald, Prince would have been arrested after drugs were found inside his car in a Texas county.

Taurean Prince is arrested at Miami International Airport – Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Taurean had just renewed with the Timberwolves for another two years on a contract worth approximately R$81 million (US$16 million). The Minnesota team issued a statement stating that it was aware of the allegations.

– We are, for now, in the process of seeking more information.

Taurean Prince played last season with the Timberwolves, but has played for a few teams in the American basketball league. He debuted his first three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and then moved on to the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. In his career, Prince averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Santos squad: Camacho and Angulo will play against Cuiabá | saints

Coach Lisca outlined, this Friday, the Santos team that will face Cuiabá, this Sunday, for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved