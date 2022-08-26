Top 10 changes iOS 16 will bring to the Messages app » iPhone Blog

iOS 16 brings several new features to the whole systemsuch as the possibility to change the look of the locked screen, crop the background of photos with just one tap, and even put a password on the photos you want to hide.

Even forgotten by most users, the application Messages will also receive good transformations in this update, gaining functionality that many of its competitors do not yet offer.

Check out here a list of the 10 new features that iMessage gains with the new system.

1. Edit messages

Apple finally allowed edit messages sent by iMessage.

The process is super simple and intuitive. Just tap for 1 second on a message you’ve recently sent and you’ll be able to edit the text contained therein.

If the other person’s device already has iOS 16, the message will update, with a “edited” below. And by tapping on it, you can see the original message.

If the device you receive has a system prior to iOS 16, then it will receive another message informing you of the edition.

There are some limitations to be respected, which we detail in this other article:

2. Delete already sent messages

If you regret sending a message, you can delete it within the period of 2 minutes.

Apple calls “undo send” the act of erasing already sent messages.

Same thing: the message will only disappear on the other person’s device if they have already installed iOS 16. Otherwise, it will only disappear on yours.

3. Mark messages as read or unread

As with emails, you can now also mark messages as read or unread.

This is very useful if you’ve read a message but can’t respond at the moment and don’t want to forget about it.

Or for those who can’t bear to see the blue unread ball in several messages and don’t want to have to open one by one to make the ball disappear.

The interesting thing is that, in this case, the feature also works for SMS messages, not just for iMessage.

How to mark messages as read/unread

There are three ways:

Swipe the conversation to the right until the icon appears (previously this fixed the conversation).

Or long-tap the conversation until the contextual menu appears. Tap “Mark as Unread” or “Mark as Read”. This also works for pinned conversations.

Another way is to tap the three dots button at the top of the screen and choose “Select Messages”. Then just select all you want and at the bottom of the screen tap on “Read” or “Unread”.

4. Filter unread messages

In order not to miss any important messages (especially if you use the unknown senders filter), you can see in a separate folder all the messages you have received that have not yet been read.

5. Deleted message filter

As with the Photos app, in the Messages app you’ll have a folder with all your deleted messages, which stay there for 30 days in case you’ve deleted any by mistake.

After this period, they are automatically deleted permanently.

6. Live text detection

If you want to send someone a text that is on a package or printed paper, you can scan it directly with the camera within the Messages app, without even having to take a photo.

It recognizes the words and sends them in editable text format to your interlocutor.

7. Audio messages via own app

Sending audio in iMessage has always been little intuitive, because the existence of two audio icons on the keyboard (one for dictation and one for voice messages) ends up confusing many users.

In iOS 16 Apple did away with that, making voice messages be sent through an iMessage app (those icons above the keyboard).

8. More style options for Memoji

More Memoji customization options are available in iOS and iPadOS 16. Specifically, there are 14 new hairstyles, 3 updated hairstyles, 9 new nose looks, 1 hat option, and 3 new neutral lip colors.

9. New expressions for Memoji stickers

In iOS and iPadOS 16, there are six new poses expressive for all your custom Memoji.

As long as you have “Memoji Stickers” enabled in your keyboard settings, these options will be available in the “Most Used” spot on the left of the emoji panel.

You can also access them via the Memoji Stickers button in the app drawer.

10. Message management from two different lines

For models that support dual-SIM, it is now possible to manage incoming messages on both lines, all in the same list.

These are the main features that iOS 16 brings to the Messages app. To see what else is different about the new system, check out the list of what’s new in iOS 16.