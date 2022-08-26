Top Hat 2022: Check out 10 Betfair Technical Tips for Round #24 | betfair technical tips

Are you one of those card-carters who usually runs away from the classics when building your team? If the answer is yes, you will have few roster options in round #24 of the world’s most beloved fantasy game. We will have nothing less than FIVE regional classics: Goiás x Atlético-GO, América-MG x Atlético-MG, Botafogo x Flamengo, Internacional x Juventude and Corinthians x Bragantino. A lot, right?
To help you assemble that mythical squad – and without straying from the classics – here are the Betfair technical tips. We separate two options by position. There are 10 names in total. It is worth remembering that all matches in this round will be worth points in fantasy. The Cartola market closes at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday.
Matheus Cavichioli (America-MG) – C$ 7.49
- Made seven points or more in the last three rounds
- Average of more than four saves made per match
Adversary: Atlético-MG, in Mineirão
João Paulo (Santos) – C$ 14.61
- Conquered the SG in seven of the 21 games he played
- Accumulate 83 points only on defenses
Adversary: Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal
Joaquim (Cuiabá) – C$ 4.94
- Second highest average among defenders, behind Gustavo Gómez: 6.08 points
- Has 26 tackles and has not yet been punished with cards
Adversary: Santos, at Arena Pantanal
Fabrício Bruno (Flamengo) – C$ 8.97
- He’s doing well in the air: he’s already scored two headed goals in just five matches
- Average high score: 5.50
Adversary: Botafogo, in Engenhão
Renê (International) – C$ 8.58
- Accumulate 35 tackles in just 13 games
- He still hasn’t taken cards and made only nine fouls
Adversary: Youth in Beira-Rio
Egídio (Coritiba) – C$ 13.53
- Performs, on average, more than two tackles per match
- At Couto Pereira, he has an average of 5.94 points
Adversary: Avai, in Couto Pereira
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) – C$ 11.58
- Very high average of 6.65 points per game
- Accumulate four goals, eight assists and 11 tackles
Adversary: Fluminense, in Maracanã
Arias (Fluminense) – C$ 8.15
- He has scored five goals and given four assists.
- It goes well on tackles too: there are 22
Adversary: Palm trees in Maracanã
Marino (Flemish) – C$ 7.67
- Averaging 5.78 points per game
- It doesn’t just depend on goals or assists to score: accumulates 10 tackles and 20 shots
Adversary: Botafogo, in Engenhão
Léo Gamalho (Coritiba) – C$ 12.97
- At home, he scored six of his seven goals
- Faces Avaí, the second worst visitor of the Brasileirão
Adversary: Avai, in Couto Pereira
Saturday, 08/27
Goiás vs Atletico GO
Coritiba x Avai
Fluminense vs Palmeiras
Ceará vs Athletico PR
Sunday, 08/28
America-MG vs Atletico-MG
Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza
Botafogo vs Flamengo
Cuiabá vs Santos
Monday, 08/29
International x Youth
Corinthians vs Bragantino