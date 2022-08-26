Trailers for the remastered versions of “ET The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Jaws” – Cinevisão

Universal Pictures Portugal released this Friday (26), the subtitled trailers of the new versions of “ET The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Shark“, two classics by director Steven Spielberg, which Cinemundo will re-release in Portuguese cinemas, exclusively in IMAX, next September.

Both films underwent a digital remastering process in order to optimize sound and image, providing a good opportunity for new generations to see these iconic Spielberg masterpieces, but also for those who have already seen them, as they can now relive them. the classics in a unique experience.

“ET The Extra-Terrestrial” is the first to be re-released in theaters, which takes place on September 1, and which is back in the year that celebrates the 40th anniversary of its release, in what will be the second re-release of the film. in Portugal, with the 20th anniversary version, but the first in IMAX.

With Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton in the lead roles, the film, with its timeless message of trust, courage and the overwhelming power of friendship, tells the unforgettable story of a lost extraterrestrial and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find your way back home.

On the 8th of September, it is the turn of “Jaws”, based on the book of the same name by Peter Benchley, a film with which Spielberg revolutionized the thriller genre, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon in the world, continuing to be one of the most influential and immersive in the history of cinema. In addition, it features an unforgettable soundtrack that evokes pure terror.

Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss, the film takes place in the coastal community of Amity, which is attacked by a dangerous and huge white shark. In order to put an end to the threat, the city’s chief of police (Scheider), a young marine biologist (Dreyfuss) and an experienced shark hunter (Shaw) embark on a desperate mission to destroy the beast before it returns. attack.

It should be noted that after the premiere, both films will be on display in Portuguese cinemas for just one week.