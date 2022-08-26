A truck carrying 25 thousand Flamengo shirts ended up being stolen in Rio de Janeiro. The episode took place last Wednesday night and has been generating repercussions on social media. The information was published by journalist Venê Casagrande from SBT.

+ Do you remember? See the main transfers from big clubs in Brazil for five years

The truck belonged to the Adidas company. The value of the cargo was estimated at R$ 1 million. The authorities are already aware of the incident and are investigating the case. The novel should gain new chapters in the coming days.

+ Minimum amount to complete World Cup album scares collectors

Thousands of red-black shirts are sold and distributed across the country. The financial structuring and the moment of Flamengo in recent years has corroborated an increase in demand for official club items.

Flamengo has been analyzing the case and is looking for a way to minimize the damage caused by the incident. The club still hopes to raise a significant amount with awards at the end of the season.