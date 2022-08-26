Unknown Windows 8 Startup Sound May Be Enabled in Windows 10 and 11

Anyone who has been using Windows for a few years will surely remember some of the iconic tunes that served as the startup sound of various versions. In the most current ones, however, they ended up opting to end this resource.

However, for the joy of those who miss this greeting when turning on the PC, it is possible to trigger what would be the Windows 8 startup sound in the latest Windows 10 and Windows 11, and today we are going to teach you how to do that.

Unknown Windows 8 Startup Sound Revealed

Jensen Harris, who was director of program management for the Windows user experience team, posted a video revealing more details about the unknown Windows 8 startup sound. team decision.

With that, Windows 8 arrived with a silent boot as they intended. However, this sound was revealed in its video and, best of all, it can be activated in the new Windows 10 and Windows 11.

First, to know the Windows 8 boot sound, you can put the 3 minute of Jensen’s video below:

A lot of people don’t know about the possibility of enabling this sound in new Windows, since it is hidden, in a way. But to locate it is very simple, just do a search for the WindowsLogon.wav file through C:windowsmedia. Let’s teach you how to activate it in a very simple way with a step by step:

First, you need to right-click on the audio icon on the taskbar, which is in the right corner of the screen. Then choose the Sound Settings option.

In the window that will open, go to “Sound Control Panel” on the right in Windows 10 or the More Sound Settings option in Windows 11, and click on it. Then go to the Sounds tab and then check the Play Windows Startup Sound option.

Okay, now every time you turn on your computer, the little sound will appear.

But why did they remove the Windows startup sound?

The sound that is present in Windows 10 and Windows 11 is the same as what would be used in Windows 8, as it was abandoned in that version of the operating system, so they didn’t bother to focus on that part and make another one. Microsoft even considered making its own boot song for the Surface RT tablet, but ended up giving up and also kept that Windows 8 sound.

Past versions of Windows had the boot sound as a notable part, and they’ve even become quite classics over time. However, they soon realized that users weren’t enjoying it that much.

When you turn on the computer at home, it could be a problem if the volume is too high, someone is sleeping, or it could even catch someone by surprise, giving them frights. But it was even worse if the user was using a notebook in a more public place, like a library, which would be a big problem, or even places that would draw a lot of attention.

That’s why the developers decided to make Windows boot silent. This was mainly because at the time the use of notebooks and tablets equipped with Windows on ARM was already growing significantly, that is, the inconvenience of loud sound using these devices in public places was even greater.

However, he also revealed that although he made the decision based on this idea of ​​preventing embarrassment or undue attention, he also ended up regretting it later. He revealed that he thought the Windows opening was empty and bland.

However, the decision had yet another reason. As Windows 8 was also made with ARM chips in mind, so it needed to be as light as possible. The Windows boot sound loading codes were stored in memory and ended up having a small impact on the operating system’s boot process. So it also ended up being a strategic decision to optimize this process.

