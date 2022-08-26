Use of a precision scale to find rare Copa figurines revolts sellers and surprises collectors on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

A supposed strategy to obtain the ‘legendary’ stickers from the Qatar World Cup album generated revolt in some sellers and surprised collectors on the coast of São Paulo. A video that went viral on the internet shows several packages being placed on top of a precision scale and, when opened, the heaviest reveals the desired item inside. (look above).

O g1, So, this Friday (26) he went to the Gonzaga neighborhood, in Santos (SP), where there is a concentration of sellers of articles related to the album, including newsstand owners and street vendors. According to salesman Nicolas Calistro, 18, it is common to see collectors adhering to the ‘strategy’.

There are people who come here with the scales, and this interferes with the sales of packages. We don’t let them be heavy — Nicolas Calistro, street vendor of World Cup figurines

1 of 3 Supposed ‘strategy’ to find rare figures from the World Cup album ‘goes viral’ on the internet — Photo: Reproduction Supposed ‘strategy’ to find rare figures from the World Cup album ‘goes viral’ on the internet – Photo: Reproduction

On newsstands, the scenario is no different. According to Viviane Oliveira, 30, who works at an establishment in the field, in addition to the scales, some customers come up with unusual requests at the time of purchase.

“Some guys asked before paying: ‘Can we feel and choose the packages?’ We thought it strange, and then they explained that the package is ‘thicker’ when it has a ‘legend’. Obviously we didn’t let them do that,” he adds.

Despite the supposed strategy to reach the rare figurines, some sellers do not believe in its success. “A ‘legendary’ comes every 1,900 packs. That’s the average. So I don’t think it’s worth it“, claims Renan Mariquetti, 29 years old.

2 of 3 Stickers from the World Cup album are sold at newsstands and with ‘street vendors’ in Santos (SP) — Photo: Aleksander Ferraz/A Tribuna Jornal Stickers from the World Cup album are sold on newsstands and with ‘street vendors’ in Santos (SP) — Photo: Aleksander Ferraz/A Tribuna Jornal

World Cup sticker collectors reveal quirks, relics and ‘rub their hands’ with each package opened

Neymar’s ‘impossible’ figurine on the Copa album is worth more than seven minimum wages; understand

Collectors and ‘root’ strategies

The scale is not among the means used by two residents of the coast of São Paulo who have been collecting World Cup figurines for decades. According to businessman José Ricardo Grillo, who started the collection in 1982, the way chosen to complete an album is the traditional exchange.

“The strategy that worked the most was the ability to create an exchange network. You make the initial contribution with the necessary number and a little extra to make the exchanges. Open, select and activate known people. Through the internet this was even easier”, he explains.

Civil engineer Marcelo Pavão, who has been collecting since 1974, says that looking for figurines ‘directly from the source’ can also help. “I buy direct from the manufacturer and, this time, I got up to two ‘legends’ in the first batch. It was lucky.”

3 of 3 A resident of the coast of São Paulo has been collecting World Cup albums since 1974 — Photo: Personal Archive A resident of the coast of São Paulo has been collecting World Cup albums since 1974 — Photo: Personal Archive