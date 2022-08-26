Users of conventional satellite dishes will be able to receive free kit from the government

5G has already arrived in Brazil and has brought numerous innovations that will transform the routine of Brazilians. The television signal, for example, will undergo some changes. The government is already providing a free satellite dish to citizens to avoid inconvenience and harm to the population. Is it your case? Find out how to get yours too.

Read More: As predicted, 5G connection leads to the end of satellite dishes

Who can receive satellite kit

The technology in question represents a transformation in the image quality of televisions present in Brazilian homes that make use of a conventional TVRO-type satellite dish. Therefore, the first requirement to receive the kit is precisely to make use of this specific type of TV.

In addition, the family will need to be actively enrolled in CadÚnico, as this is the mechanism by which the Federal Government maps people who are experiencing a temporary situation of poverty or extreme poverty. If you do not yet have a registration in the tool, you must go to the Social Assistance Reference Center, that is, the CRAS in your city.

In this case, the citizen cannot forget to bring the necessary documentation referring to all family members, as well as the information that proves the income of the nucleus. Finally, it will also be necessary to know if the place where the citizen is receives the 5G signal, because only then will the installation be necessary and possible.

Cities and states that receive 5G

For now, the most up-to-date mobile network in the national market continues to be a novelty in the routine of many citizens, given that the implementation took place so recently. Therefore, not all cities already have the signal. From this, we inform you that you can only receive the antenna kit, or rather, you only need to have access to one, those who are in cities whose signal is already undergoing a change. Are they:

Belo Horizonte;

Brasilia;

Curitiba;

Florianopolis;

Goiania;

João Pessoa;

palms;

Porto Alegre;

Rio de Janeiro;

Savior;

Sao Paulo;

Victory.

Living in these capitals, yes. You may request an appointment for the installation of equipment by calling the Siga Antenado program. Simply call 0800 729 2404 or access site and provide the information requested to receive the necessary for a television signal with more clarity in image and sound.