Valve Begins Beta Testing of Steam’s New Smartphone App

Valve announced last Wednesday (24) that it has started First Beta Tests of the New Version of the Steam Mobile App. According to the company, the solution was redeveloped from the ground up to offer consumers a more modern design and access to additional functions that are already present when accessing the store from the desktop or browser.

The company says that it decided to start the tests as a way to get player feedback as soon as possible. “This helps us test our theories, understand what you like and don’t like, and what needs to be fixed.”, explains Valve, which already offers the download of the new version for both iOS how much for android.

Who wants to check out now the new mobile version of Steam need to join the Steam Mobile App group and follow the installation instructions available there — click here to access it. The company says it will make access available on a limited basis, so don’t be surprised if invites have been blocked when you try to sign up.

Tests of the new app will be more limited on iOS

Valve also clarified that testing phase should be more limited on iOS, thanks to the restrictions of the Testflight system used by Apple. As only a total of 10,000 people can access software made available by the platformthis means that there is no way for the company to work with a number above this limit.

We gained access to the new version of the store, which brings a tab system that facilitates access to the list of promotions and a personalized news feed for each user. However, the biggest novelty introduced is the possibility to authenticate logins in the store using QR codeswhich appear as an additional option to the authentication codes used so far.

The developer says it will collect user usage data and continue to make more changes to the mobile app as it deems necessary. She also explains that new improvements will happen until the final version is releasedbut did not release a prediction of when that might happen.

This is first major change Valve makes to the mobile version of Steam after a long period focused on improving its desktop store. It recently introduced an easier way to redeem free content and a expanded control supportwhich included Nintendo Joy-Cons in the list of compatible accessories.

Source: PCGamesN, Valve