VAR points out Arrascaeta’s natural touch on Gabigol’s goal

Flamengo beat São Paulo, yesterday, by 3 to 1, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, but the tricolors were in trouble with the arbitration for a possible hand touch from Arrascaeta in a move that culminated in Gabigol’s goal, the second of Rubro-Negro in Morumbi. VAR, however, agreed with field refereeing.

In an audio released today by the CBF, Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira, VAR of the match, pointed out a “totally natural” hand touch from the red-black shirt 14 in the origin of the red-black counterattack in the 21st minute of the second half, which ended with a goal from shirt 9 on Jandrei’s rebound.

Field referee, Anderson Daronco did not see the possible irregularity in the origin of the play because his vision was covered.

“I don’t see that hand touch because I’m behind the body,” Daronco said.

“Totally glued. Natural position. It doesn’t stretch. Glued. It doesn’t open. Totally natural”, evaluated the VAR

“Anderson, we already checked there, his hand is glued to his body. He hits his belly, he hits his hand later. Then everything is clean”, he added.

Daronco then confirmed the goal for Dorival Jr.’s team. In addition to Gabigol, João Gomes and Everton Cebolinha scored for Fla. Rodrigo Nestor discounted for the owners of the house.

See the VAR analysis on Gabigol’s goal: