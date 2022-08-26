Vasco fans sell out tickets against Bahia and prepare caravans to go to Salvador | vasco

Vasco fans sold out in less than a day the load of 4,500 tickets available for the visiting fans at the Fonte Nova Arena, for the game against Bahia, at 16:00 next Sunday. The stadium is expected to record a public record in the game valid for the 26th round of Serie B.

+ 777 defines Lúcio Barbosa as financial director of SAF

There are records of caravans departing from Rio de Janeiro and cities in the interior of Bahia, in addition to other states in the northeast region, such as Sergipe, Alagoas, Paraíba and Pernambuco.

Vasco residents, however, were prevented from entering the Fonte Nova Arena with flags and percussion instruments. Vasco tried to intervene and sent a letter to BEPE in Salvador, but received a response this Friday that only the entrance of banners with the visiting crowd will be allowed.

+ Vasco completes registration at CBF and game against Bahia will be the first as SAF

As there are reports that Bahia is preparing a big party for this game, Vasco’s fans felt harmed and, therefore, called the club. Even with the offside, Vasco promises to push the team into play against a direct opponent through access – two points separate the clubs in the Serie B leaderboard.

1 of 3 Vasco fans have attended the stadiums in good numbers in this Series B — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Vasco fans have attended the stadiums in good numbers in this Series B — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Vasco fans have been doing their part in this Series B and will complete an entire shift selling out tickets. In addition to Bahia on Sunday, the game against Guarani, next Wednesday, also had tickets all sold out in one day.

+ Read more news from Vasco

From the 1-0 victory over Bahia in the first round onwards, in São Januário or Maracanã, all tickets destined for Vasco’s residents were sold. Vasco’s average home team is 25,447 fans per game in this Série B. The Rio de Janeiro club is third in the ranking of the best average paying players (23,788), behind Cruzeiro (33,527) and Bahia (25,462).

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!