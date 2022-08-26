Venezuelan currency depreciates 10% against the dollar for two consecutive days

Venezuela’s currency, the bolivar, depreciated 10.4% against the US dollar for the second day in a row on Thursday (25), in a week of sharp declines for the local currency.

The report released later in the day by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) puts the price of the American currency at 7.86 bolivars per unit, after an average of 7.01 bolivars on Wednesday (24).

The price of the previous day showed a daily increase that had not yet been recorded in 2022, as the government kept the foreign exchange market relatively stable by tightening credit, limiting the circulation of money and injecting foreign currency into exchange offices.

The dollar price on the official market started the week at 6.24 bolivars, which means that Thursday’s rate shows a 20.3% devaluation in just four days.

However, in the parallel market, which governs some of the operations, the quotation surpassed 9 bolivars this Thursday and closed at 9.33, increasing the difference between the two exchange rates, according to the portal Monitor Dólar Venezuela, which offers the daily quotation taking into account counts several indicators.

After the exchange rate hike, some economists expect inflation to pick up in August, which saw monthly rates of 11.4% and 7.5% in June and July, respectively, the two highest increases this year.

Venezuela came out of hyperinflation in December last year, which it entered in 2017 and which, for four years, reduced the value of the bolivar, as well as citizens’ confidence in the national currency, which is why the dollar was adopted unofficially. , in an attempt to protect income.