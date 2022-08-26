Vítor Pereira intends to raise the level of Corinthians in free weeks | Corinthians

Corinthians begins, this Friday, a period of more than twenty days in São Paulo, with a sequence of three games and something rare for Vítor Pereira: time to train.

Before facing Bragantino, at home, next Monday, at 9:30 pm, Corinthians will have three days of activities, to then start the two full weeks without travel.

– With a little more days, I believe we can do about two and a half practices, and raise the level of the team. I have no doubts – said Vítor after the draw with Fluminense, for the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

See the sequence of Corinthians:

08/29 – Corinthians vs Bragantino (Neo Química Arena)

08/30 to 09/03 – Free week

09/04 – Corinthians vs Internacional (Neo Química Arena)

05/09 to 10/09 – Free week

09/11 – São Paulo vs Corinthians (Morumbi)

It will be just over ten days of training for Vítor Pereira to fix and improve Corinthians’ points, such as being a “more dynamic” team. Timão welcomes Fluminense on September 14, at Neo Química Arena, for the semi-final return game. A simple win gives Timão a spot in the final.

– As I am a coach who likes work, I believe that only work makes me correct things, I can make the team more dynamic, more aggressive… And that has to be work – said the coach.

Check out the press conference of coach Vítor Pereira after the game against Fluminense

The last time Corinthians had five or more days of preparation from one match to the next was in early June, between the home draw with América-MG and the away victory against Atlético-GO, for the Brasileirão.

– I’m a coach who really believes in work, and I’ve been playing here almost without any work. It’s almost like joining them (the players), one or another strategic detail depending on the opponent and we go to the game – concluded the coach. Vítor Pereira has 46 games in charge of Corinthians. Average of one match every 3.7 days.

