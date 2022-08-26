“WandaVision” Director Negotiates for “Fantastic Four”

movie information “Fantastic Four” begin to be made public. The website Deadline revealed that the director of “WandaVision” Matt Shakman is in negotiations to direct “Fantastic Four”. It is worth remembering that the position has been vacant since Jon Watts (from “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”) dropped out of the project in 2021.

In July, news broke that Marvel wanted a “great director” for this film. Steven Spielberg been quoted for the role. If the studio closes even with Matt Shakmanthe announcement is expected to be made at the D23 Expo in September.

Matt fits the “great director” prerequisite. He has been nominated for Emmy Awards three times, for the series “WandaVision” and “The Great”. Furthermore, he directed shows like “House”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Boys” and “Everybody Hates Chris”.

“Fantastic Four” is scheduled to debut November 8, 2024. For now, no names have been announced for the cast.

John Krasinski Doesn’t Deny “Fantastic Four” Rumors

The actor John Krasinski is not so good at off-tracking the Marvel audience. He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and was asked about the film “Fantastic Four”, just announced by the studio. John said that “not allowed to say anything”, which confirms its participation in the cast. Only someone with a connection to the production would not have authorization for something.

Rumors that he will star in the “Fantastic Four” have been around since he played the Mr. fantastic in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, blockbuster at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, it is also speculated that, in addition to John Krasinskiyour wife Emily Blunt will be in the movie as the Invisible Woman.

Jimmy Fallon tried to get something out of John about Emily. When he heard the question about it, John pretended to be shot: “It’s a Marvel dart. There’s a guy walking around.” A joke to say you really can’t say anything. If it was a lie, just deny it, right?