What is meteorite magnet fishing like in the ocean?

It’s not really a novelty to ‘fish’ objects in the water with magnets. It is common to use magnetism to find forgotten jewelry or artifacts in lakes or rivers, for example. But now scientists are planning a much bigger operation, because the ‘object’ is rarer and more valuable: a meteorite that fell into the Pacific Ocean and may have come from outside the Solar System.

The rock is called CNEOS 2014-01-08 and is about half a meter wide.

The crash on our planet happened on January 8, 2014, about 160 kilometers off the coast of Papua New Guinea, with about 1% of the energy of the Hiroshima bomb.

If found, it would be the first time that humans have had physical contact with anything other than stardust.

In addition, the meteorite could help understand the origins of the Universe and even hints of life beyond Earth.

The mission

Dubbed ‘Project Galileo’, the mission aims to use a giant magnet across the ocean floor to collect meteorite fragments, as these space rocks often have small pieces of iron embedded in them.

The operation is coordinated by researchers from Harvard University, who were able to prove, with 99.9% accuracy, that the meteorite is from outside the Solar System.

Amir Siraj, an astrophysicist on the project, told the magazine live science that the meteorite was traveling at a speed of over 42 kilometers per second, which exceeds the limit of the Sun’s gravitational pull.

The United States Space Command confirmed the information and stated that the meteorite was traveling at 60 kilometers per second.

How will the ‘fishing’ be

‘Project Galileo’ intends to use a strategy similar to others used in missions to hunt objects that fall into the oceans, such as fragments of boats and aircraft, only this time on a larger scale.

Initially, a magnetic sled will be created, which will be coupled to a longline winch with a range of up to 1.7 km.

This sled will be launched into the sea by means of a ship, which will have to drag the magnetic sled on the ocean floor for 10 days.

Magnetic sled built by Miko Marine Image: Miko Marine

Scientists do not expect to remove all the meteorite, but small fragments, which will be enough to study.

The only problem is the cost for the operation. It will take about $500,000 to complete all the steps. Scientists are still trying to gather the resources.

One of the companies that already makes this type of sled is Miko Marine, which in 2016 produced the machine to find fragments of a helicopter accident in Norway.

Measuring 2 x 1 meter, using aluminum and 10 powerful permanent magnets, the sled is designed to navigate rough or broken terrain without damage or getting stuck.

When towed over the sea floor, it can pick up objects that are covered in sand or silt and achieve results that would be impossible for divers.

In another case, in 2017, a group of volunteers and scientists from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago (USA) built an underwater sled with high-powered magnets to drag along the bottom of Lake Michigan, with the aim of capturing fragments of a meteorite that fell on February 6, 2017.

At the time, the researchers could not find the meteorite in the place where they looked, but they were able to prove how there are tricks to find even space rocks in aquatic environments, when necessary.