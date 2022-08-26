What’s the best way to clean yourself?

Toilet paper was already used in China in the year 589 AD Because it has been in our daily lives for millennia, it was naturalized as the best and only input to meet our hygienic needs. However, the shower (or hygienic shower) is considered more efficient in cleaning by experts.

Now, if you care about the environment, you also need to know that toilet paper uses a lot of trees and a lot of water in its manufacture. On the other hand, there are other more sustainable types of production of this input, such as toilet paper made from bamboo.

If paper consumes water and trees, would the shower be the most ecological way to clean yourself? The most direct answer would be “yes”, but echo discovered 4 curiosities about the topic, which we bet you didn’t know yet:

1) For each roll of toilet paper, 140 liters of water are used

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), of the UN, in the report ‘State of Climate Services 2021: Water’, points out three important aspects for care in relation to this element: management, supply and monitoring.

Therefore, the way in which this basic input is used is very important. In the first year of the pandemic alone, toilet paper consumption in São Paulo increased by 211%, according to a study. Imagine the amount of water needed to keep up with the growth of the product, since an average of 140 liters of water is used for each roll.

2) Hygienic shower is practical, sustainable and healthy

The sanitary shower, or chuveirinho, has gained the spotlight in the search for sustainable alternatives in everyday life. According to specialist Alexandre Sakano, in an interview with VivaBem, cleaning the butt with water is healthier than using paper, because cleaning is better performed, without risk of infection or friction, causing wounds and hemorrhoids.

The shower is practical and can be installed next to the toilet or even attached to the inside of the seat and, with a click, turn on the faucet for cleaning. In addition, a showerhead uses about 2 liters of water per minute and has a much smaller environmental impact.

3) Cultivation of monocultures removes indigenous and riverine people from their territory

In a 2018 report, Mongabay, an environmental newspaper that has a column in echo, denounced how the eucalyptus plantations in Brazil, responsible for the manufacture of toilet paper, affect traditional communities and encourage deforestation.

In a recent bulletin, the organization ‘Global Movement for Tropical Forests’ denounces the impacts caused by monoculture around the world. ‘Industrial plantation’, as they call it, “presents a false solution” through tree plantation companies “that are making people believe they are saviors of the climate crisis”, the report notes.

4) You can replace traditional toilet paper with one made from bamboo

If you are not used or used to using the shower head, don’t worry, as there are other eco-friendly alternatives. With the growth in the search for the product, several companies that bet on the ecological footprint began to produce different products with bambooreplacing wood, in the case of toilet paper.

Bamboo is a type of plant that grows without the need for fertilizers or pesticides, requires less water in the production process and returns 35% more oxygen to the environment than other plants. Therefore, it is a well-accepted alternative for those who like to take care of the planet.

Have you used any of these practices? Tell us how you’ve adapted to the change or if you’re still in the process.