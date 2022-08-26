WhatsApp: New function allows you to mute user in a group call

Meta, the company that owns the Whatsapprecently launched a feature on the messaging platform that allows you to mute specific people on group voice or video calls.

In practice, the tool is useful in the case of people who forgot to turn off the microphone or who are in the same room as you and don’t need to hear the same thing, for example.

In any case, it is important to note that the functionality is being released gradually. Therefore, it is possible that the option will take a while to appear for you in the application.

How to mute people on WhatsApp?

With the group call of the Whatsapp in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).

WhatsApp releases new privacy tools

O Whatsapp started making new privacy features available on its platform. Users will be able to hide their profile picture, “Note”, “Status” and “Last seen”. Also, it will be possible to choose which contacts will be able to see the information.

The novelty was being developed since the beginning of this year. However, only in the last week the features started to be implemented definitively.

The launch of features meets an old demand from application users. Currently, many seek more privacy, including on social networks and, for this reason, the resources were already in high demand.

How to hide photo and status on WhatsApp

Before the new privacy options, the user could only select the following alternatives: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody”. However, after the update, it became possible to use the “My contacts except…” tab and select who cannot see your information. See how below:

Enter the messaging app; Access the settings; Click on the privacy area; Choose which features you want to customize.

If the novelty is not yet available to you, it means that the app has not yet been updated. So, to update, go to your mobile app store and install the new version of the messaging platform.