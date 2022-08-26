WhatsApp postpones the implementation of the ‘Communities’ tool in Brazil to 2023 | Technology

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in São Paulo received, on Thursday night (25), a letter from the WhatsApp messaging application, informing that the “Communities” functionality and the increase in the size of the platform’s groups will not be implemented in Brazil before 2023 .

The “Communities” tool will allow aggregate multiple groups into a shared spaceallowing to send warnings to thousands of people at the same time. WhatsApp has already started testing the tool in some countries around the world. The date for the release in Brazil was not disclosed.

In April, Meta – the app’s parent company – had already announced that it would postpone the new functionality until after the 2022 elections (see more here).

At the end of July, São Paulo prosecutors sent a letter to the company recommending the postponement to January 2023. They stated that the expansion of message groups would facilitate the dissemination of false messages during electoral periods and goes against measures taken by the company itself. company against the problem.

With the decision, the MPF-SP said that the expectations that supported the request were met. The agency informed that “it will continue to act, seeking to contribute to the improvement of policies to combat disinformation of the main digital platforms operating in the country”.

“We are excited about the value that the ‘Communities’ functionality will bring to social organizations and businesses to manage their group chats. While we are making progress, we do not expect to launch ‘Comunidades’ in Brazil before 2023,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

What is ‘WhatsApp Communities’

The ‘Communities’ functionality was released by Whatsapp as part of a package of new features of the application, allowing groups on the platform to be integrated into spaces of common interest, called “WhatsApp Communities”.

The function of this tool is to aggregate several groups in a shared space, allowing you to send notices to thousands of people at the same time.

