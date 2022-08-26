When is Disney Plus Day and what releases are planned?

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Like other streamings, Disney+ also has its own event that publicizes several news of its productions. The worldwide occasion is called Disney Plus Day which has been taking place since its debut. Among the novelties are releases of films, series and documentaries, and revelation of great surprises to fans.

So this year, the event will take place on September 8th, and Disney released the full list of premieres, including Thor: Love and Thunder, the behind-the-scenes special of the sequel, and Crescendo. In short, Crescendo is an innovative hybrid documentary series produced by Brie Larson, Captain Marvel. That explores the challenges and complexities of adolescence through ten exciting coming-of-age stories.

In addition, among the other highlights are the behind-the-scenes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the live-action Pinocchio, a new episode of She-Hulk, the short of The Simpsons and the Cars on the Road series.

Check out the Disney+ Brazil twitter announcement below.

Disney Plus Day Advertisement

Full list of Disney Plus Day releases:

Thor: Love and Thunder (sequel behind-the-scenes special)

(sequel behind-the-scenes special) Obi-Wan Kenobi (series behind the scenes)

(series behind the scenes) live action from Pinocchio

cars on the road

Growing (series produced by Brie Larson)

