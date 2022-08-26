White House exposes critical Republican debt to student pardon

The White House’s official Twitter profile exposed debt waivers granted to GOP lawmakers who criticized U.S. President Joe Biden’s new student debt relief program announced this week.

The initiative, a campaign pledge by the Democrat, is considered historic and will bring relief to millions of college students who have incurred debts with the federal government to pay for their studies.

Biden has proposed eliminating $10,000 in loan debt for people with annual incomes below $125,000, or for families with incomes of less than $250,000 a year.

The opposition says the measure is unfair to students who have paid for their studies in full and also to those who have not had access to higher education.

However, some Republican congressmen have benefited from the PPP program – Paycheck Protection Program (Paycheck Protection Program, in free translation), implemented under Donald Trump in 2020. The measure, which aimed to grant loans to small businesses not to lay off employees during the pandemic, lasted until May 2021.

Some of the debts forgiven by the federal government were exposed in White House publications, which took aim at those who still support Trump within the party.

“Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House writes in a tweet. In the shared video, the deputy calls, during an interview, the Biden administration’s measure “unfair” and says that it is an electoral choice, since the US will have parliamentary elections in November.

Another publication points out that Representative Vern Buchanan had US$ 2.3 million of PPP debts forgiven. The congressman, in his post, says that “Biden’s reckless and unilateral student loan forgiveness is unfair to the 87% of Americans with no student loan debt and those who followed the rules.”

As a blue-collar kid who worked his way through college, I know firsthand the sacrifices people make to receive an education. Biden’s reckless, unilateral student loan giveaway is unfair to the 87 percent of Americans without student loan debt and those who played by the rules. pic.twitter.com/pwMrfgF7St — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) August 24, 2022

The White House profile was not the only one to look at the public data of the Trump program and find Republican congressmen who took out loans in this way.

An organization campaigning for progressive policies retweeted a question from the GOP’s legal profile, which read: “If you take a loan, pay it back. Period.” “What about the payment of these loans?”, asked the page about the list of deputies benefited in the Trump administration.

Student debt problem in the United States is historic. The unprecedented move is an attempt to stem the country’s exponential rise in student debt, but it fails to address the root cause of the problem: the high cost of college education in the US.

Critics question whether Biden has the authority to enforce the measure. However, the US Department of Justice reviewed the legality of the proposal and concluded that the Federal Secretary of Education has the power to authorize the reduction or elimination of the student debt payment obligation. Even so, the possibility of confrontations in court is high.

“These actions are aimed at the families that need it most: workers and middle class people, who have been hit hard during the pandemic,” Biden said in announcing the measure.

The government aims to reach 43 million people, of which 20 million could have their debts eliminated entirely.

About 60% of people who have applied for loans are beneficiaries of Pell Grants, federal student aid granted during graduation, and may be entitled to relief of up to $20,000 on their debts.

The proposal aims to create a new payment plan, whereby borrowers will not be able to pay more than 5% of their earnings, instead of the 10% currently applied.

The measure will not require congressional approval, but it could take more than a year to complete. The government’s plan was presented after more than a year of negotiations, and faced strong pressure from liberals, who were trying to eliminate student debt altogether, and from moderates and conservatives, who questioned the government’s criteria.

*With information from Deutsche Welle, AP and Reuters