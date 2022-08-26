Who Sings “Never Enough” (Why Not Rebecca Ferguson) » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Rebecca Ferguson played opera singer Jenny Lind in the greatest showman, surprising viewers with the number “Never Enough”, but it wasn’t her singing – here’s who she really was and why. Musical films have always been popular, especially when they feature well-known actors who may or may not have a musical background. the greatest showman it was a mix of both, with Hugh Jackman in the lead (who’s no stranger to musicals), Zac Efron and Zendaya, and others who aren’t exactly known for taking part in musical projects, like Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

the greatest showman tells the story of PT Barnum (Jackman), the creator of Barnum’s American Museum who becomes a worldwide sensation in show business thanks to his imagination and innovative ideas, even if he’s not always completely honest. During a trip to meet Queen Victoria, Barnum meets Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind, and after attending her performance, he convinces her to perform in America with him as her manager. Lind falls in love with Barnum, who rejects her advances, causing her to end their professional relationship. Lind has a huge musical number called “Never Enough”, which became a huge hit thanks to Lind’s powerful voice – and contrary to what many may think, it wasn’t Ferguson who sang it.

Although Rebecca Ferguson has a musical background, having studied various types of dance and attended the Adolf Fredrik School of Music, she was not entirely confident that she could sing the voice of a character like Lind. the greatest showman‘s Ferguson wasn’t shy about it, openly saying that if she screwed up, she’d be pretty embarrassed, so she had no problem with anyone else singing. The voice on “Never Enough”, then, is that of Loren Allred, known for being on Adam Levine’s team in The USA Voice season 3. Allred also spoke about his experience working on the greatest showmancounting DeseretNews that his collaboration with Ferguson was “a perfect match” as “no one could have played that role as well as Rebecca did”.

Loren Allred’s Backstory and Voice Story Explained

Loren Allred comes from a family of musicians, and her big break came in 2012 when she joined The voice season 3 and selected Adam Levine as his coach. After that, she became a member of the recording ensemble for a musical film developed by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, and after working on some demos, she was chosen as the voice of Rebecca Ferguson in the greatest showman. “Never Enough” went viral (along with other songs), with the film’s soundtrack going platinum and topping the Billboard album chart in January 2018, thus marking Allred’s debut on Billboard.

The other films Loren Allred lent his voice to

Loren Allred had any other musical experience besides singing “Never Enough” on the greatest showman. After appearing in The voiceshe also had a run on the popular show Britain’s Talents in 2022. She appears as a contestant in a total of three episodes. She has also lent her voice to several television specials, including the PBS July 4th Anniversary broadcast, a fourth capitol. Another big television special she appeared in was the 2018 Oscars, for which she sang in the choir of “This is Me”. Finally, Loren Allred sang in the movie’s choir Dear Evan Hansen in 2021. I hope audiences continue to enjoy Allred’s extraordinary talent as she continues her singing career.

It’s not uncommon for musical films to use different actors to do the voices (a popular example is Zac Efron in the first Musical High School film, although he later worked on it and was able to do his own singing in subsequent films and in the greatest showman), as not everyone has been musically trained, doesn’t have the skills, or just isn’t confident they can do it. Rebecca Ferguson was quite honest about it and praised Loren Allred’s work, which speaks volumes about her and Allred as well.