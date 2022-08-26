why foreign orders are stuck in Curitiba

China stores like AliExpress, Shein and Shopee typically ship their goods within a few days. However, when they arrive in Brazil, the packages appear to be swallowed by a black hole.

If you usually shop on these sites, you’ve probably wondered why the order stays in Curitiba (PR) for so long.

my order is in CURITIBA simply the BLACK HOLE of orders — demeter (@peitinhooooos) May 23, 2022

Residents of all cities in Brazil seem to “suffer” from this problem, but even Curitiba residents complain about the slowness of the city’s Distribution Center.

So, I live in Curitiba and my purchase happens to be stopped for 1 month here, the post office here is very slow — Luiza (@moonie_minty) May 20, 2022

I live in Curitiba, the stuff has been here since yesterday and it won’t arrive until the 26th or until the 4th of June (SPEED UP CWB MAIL I NEED TO WEAR THESE CLOTHES DAY 10) pic.twitter.com/NeGhmvbrT1 — duarda (@dudaloveholland) May 20, 2022

And there is always the exception that proves the thesis.

I live in curitiba and for deliveries in the region here it’s very fast, sometimes in 1 day I do the customs inspection and the maximum I’ve waited was 3 days. I was never taxed, even with purchases of 180/100/350. — ana #CHAMP14NS (@romeomontagie) May 19, 2022

After all, what happens for there to be so much delay?

As it is an import, the products need to go through the inspection of the Federal Revenue Service. But there are other bottlenecks:

Damage analysis and x-ray

According to a video published by Correios, international products can arrive at three different Distribution Centers: Curitiba, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. It all depends on the order category.

If the package was damaged during shipping, the Post Office tries to repair this damage and solve possible problems with the recipient’s address.

If there is no damage, it undergoes an x-ray inspection to check for irregularities.

If something is found wrong, the package is forwarded to the responsible entities, such as the Federal Police, Army, Anvisa, among others, which can prevent prohibited items from entering the country.

Packages that have passed the x-ray and inspection by sniffer dogs and presented information that differs from those previously passed are forwarded to customs, and may be taxed or returned to the country of origin.

In addition, packages deemed suspicious may be opened by customs authorities for more invasive analysis.

After this entire process, the order is forwarded to the local centers for treatment and distribution.

Delivery times

The delivery service is usually chosen by the seller, and the customer only chooses whether to accept it or not. International websites usually offer free shipping and, for that, they end up using the cheapest delivery method, Standard.

According to the Correios website, this type of delivery takes up to 12 working days for the main capitals after the order is released. That is, the delivery period will only begin to be counted after the product has been inspected and authorized by the Federal Revenue Service.

That way, if, for some reason, customs inspection takes time, the shipment of the order will also take time.

In relation to Curitiba, the Correios informed the tilt that the process is equivalent. “After the release of entry into Brazil and discharge of obligations by the recipient, the orders are distributed according to the type of service contracted”.

Importing rate

If your object is analyzed and is not within the tax exemption rules, the IRS will tax it.

Until that fee is paid, your product will just sit there.

Therefore, it is important to track your order daily through the Correios website. That way, if you are taxed, you can quickly pay the fee if you wish, and you will receive the package faster.

Packages are stored by the Post Office for up to 30 days. After this period, they are returned to the sender.

Here are some precautions to be taken when buying abroad.