Why She-Hulk Ignores the Events of Avengers: Endgame

In an interview, She-Hulk writer and executive producer Jessica Gao spoke about the series not addressing the events of Avengers: Endgame. The new MCU series is available on Disney+ and so far, has two episodes on the air.

The MCU Phase 4 Focuses on the Events of Avengers: Endgame

What else is found throughout Phase 4 of the MCU are references and memories of everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame. Not only for the death of heroes of great importance like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), but also the great doubt of the spectators about the characters that survived. Who else would have come back after Tony Stark’s sacrifice?

In the same way that WandaVision presented a vision of how the characters might have come back to life, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier addressed the size of the impact caused by the return of billions of people from one moment to the next.

Hawkeye, meanwhile, presented Blip from a different perspective, through Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the way the world has promptly aged.

But why does She-Hulk really ignore the events of Avengers: Endgame?

Recently in an interview with Lifehacker, Jessica Gao, the writer and executive producer of She-Hulk, explained why the series is not focused on the events of Avengers: Endgame. As for the Blip, Gao says that as it has already been addressed and the characters have already gone on with their lives, there was no need to focus more on the subject.

“So many shows and movies in the MCU have covered that and, you know, there’s been a lot of talk about it, okay, so many people have covered that territory that we’ve come to terms with it. We live in a world where this has already happened and people have moved on.”

In fact, it’s kind of complicated to imagine that the characters went through such a traumatic event so quickly after Avengers: Endgame. But failing to bring the subject up again, gives the feeling that they are not reusing material just to fill in gaps, thus leaving more room for entirely new happenings in the series.

Probably many can see this series’ inattention to the events after Avengers Endgame as something negative, but the new series has the opportunity to create its own course, using a lot of a comic artifice, well known in several works, which is the break of the fourth wall.

Because of its funny side, the series is perhaps not the best territory to tackle all the drama surrounding Thanos’ snapping deaths, nor the events after the Blip.

The Importance of Jennifer Walters’ Personal Life in She-Hulk

In another interview, this time with SFX Magazine, Jessica Gao talked about the fact that it was important to also focus on Jennifer Walters’ personal life, as they needed to emphasize that behind the super powers, there was still a person trying to live her life.

‎”We really wanted Jennifer to have a very defined life. Nobody wanted it to be a show just about superhero stuff. She is a person before anything else, and then she was given these superpowers.”

“So there’s still one person deep inside who has yet to live their life. Really, that’s the crux of the narrative.”‎

Before the car accident that ended up turning Jennifer Walters into She-Hulk and changing her life completely, the lawyer led a completely ordinary life, where she dealt only with everyday problems. In addition to obviously being very smart and a great lawyer.

Bruce’s “cousin” received her powers when she went to get her cousin out of the overturned car after the accident, and drops of Bruce’s radioactive blood entered Jennifer’s bloodstream, immediately turning her into She-Hulk.

