Will Love and Thunder have deleted scenes on Disney+? Find it out:

Thor: Love and Thunder continues to be shown in cinemas in Brazil. But don’t worry, because there’s very little time left for the movie to finally be released there on Disney+! It will arrive there on September 8, as part of the celebration of Disney+ Day.

READ TOO!

But then we get to the big question: will the movie arrive on streaming with the DELETED SCENES? That’s because since the film’s premiere, a lot has been said about the many sequences that were cut from the final version.

Although we don’t have a 100% confirmation, the history of MCU releases on Disney+ already makes it very clear what we can expect. Which is NO! Deleted scenes from the movie should NOT be released to streaming subscribers.

Sadly, this has happened to ALL of the Phase 4 movies thus far, the most recent being Doctor Strange 2. The never-before-seen footage, however, is only released in home-video versions such as Blu-ray and digital purchase/rent.

And as for that, it’s confirmed! The Blu-ray version of Thor 4 will be accompanied by some deleted scenes. What they are, you can check by CLICKING HERE.

Keep an eye out here on the site for more information and curiosities.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast

Image reveals first deleted scene from the film

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest movie from Marvel Studios exclusively in theaters. The film divided fans and received criticism for several aspects of the film. One of them was its very short duration, which many say affected the final result.

Even more so when it was revealed that the original version would have around 3 hours, and that MANY interesting scenes were cut. And one of them is precisely the focus of today’s news!

A concept art of the film has just been released on the internet, which brings us the first glimpse of the deleted scene with the Grand Master. The character played by Jeff Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok would probably be another victim of Gorr.

Check out the art:

Judging by Korg’s detached head, the scene would be set AFTER the beef in the City of Omnipotence. Which is where Thor’s loyal stone friend has his body destroyed by Zeus’ men.

And where we would surely say goodbye to the Grand Master! keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!