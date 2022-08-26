William Bonner’s wife shares impact message and exposes

Natasha Dantas, wife of William Bonner, left a message

William Bonner He is usually quite discreet when it comes to his personal life. The ex-husband of Fátima Bernardes, however, married a person who acts completely opposite.

Natasha Dantas often uses Instagram to air her opinions and share rare moments of her private life. The physical therapist occasionally makes some reflection on life.

This time, she gave a hint on how we should behave when we feel admiration for someone. According to William Bonner’s wife, the right thing is to always demonstrate and talk to people.

“If you admire something in someone, let the person know. Make a habit of praising others for nothing”, said the wife of the Globo journalist, leaving her impactful message for her many followers.

STRUGGLE WITH SQUID

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was interviewed by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos in Jornal Nacional, this Thursday, the 25th, live on Globo.

Right at the beginning of the conversation, the news presenter and editor-in-chief pointed out the corruption scandals involving the former president and the PT.

Among them, Mensalão and accounts with Petrobras. Citing a note from the PT itself, Bonner pointed out that the party confessed to illicit involvement with the company.

Lula tried to defend himself and countered the journalist. “You can’t say there was no corruption when people confessed. […] I think it’s an aberration with this country. […] But, here in Brazil, we have a problem, people are judged by newspaper headlines”, he said.

Regarding his arrest, headed by Sérgio Moro, the candidate for the position of Head of State criticized the operation, which, according to him, revolved around him. “Lava Jato surpassed the limits of investigation, it became policy. The target was me, Lula,” he said.