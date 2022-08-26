Windows 11 Preview brings animations in the taskbar and in the settings

At best deals,

Developed from scratch, the taskbar of Windows 11 is more limited compared to the Windows 10 bar. Despite this, the Microsoft believes that new animations in the feature can improve the user experience. At least that’s what a test that has been done in the latest preview of the operating system suggests. Bonus: there are also animations being tested in the system settings.

Windows 11 (image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

The new animations can be seen in Windows 11 versions for the Dev and Beta channels of the Windows Insider Test Program. However, they do not appear uniformly for all users.

Apparently, Microsoft is experimenting with animations with different designs for different groups of testers. But the behavior of all of them is the same: the icons appear on the taskbar from a zoom effect.

It’s a subtle change from the current animation pattern, which makes icons appear from a movement that starts at the bottom of the bar. Despite this, the change can be easily noticed by the most attentive users.

New animation in Windows 11 taskbar (image: Windows Latest)

Shouldn’t go much further than that

The new animations are interesting, although it’s not yet clear whether Microsoft will implement them — for now, it’s all just a test. But what many users really wanted is for the Windows 11 taskbar to be more functional.

It’s just not a priority. The operating system update 22H2 should be released from September, but it will not bring a taskbar that can change position or with more functionality with a click of the right mouse button, for example.

At least Microsoft seems willing to improve the performance of the Windows 11 taskbar. The irony of this is that the change (still in testing) that allows the component to load faster disables icon animations.

Animations in the settings area

It’s not just the taskbar that can get more “busy”. On twittersoftware engineer Rafael Rivera found that Microsoft is also testing animations in Windows 11 settings icons.

The effect is interesting. If the user clicks on the Time and Language option, for example, the clock hand of the corresponding icon rotates. If he clicks on Privacy and Security, the icon’s gray shield turns blue for a few moments.

But again, this is a test. For now, animated icons appear to only be available to certain participants in the Windows Insider Dev channel.

It’s not yet clear if and when Microsoft will release the animations to all users.

With information: Windows Latest, XDA Developers.