With Camila Queiroz and PA, Renner launches Privamera/Summer collection

Camila Queiroz and Paulo André (Photo: André Ligeiro/Brazil News)

Oca, an exhibition pavilion located in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, was the chosen setting for one of the most important events in Renner: the launch of spring/summer collection. Through the round walkway, which surrounded a reflecting pool, Camila Queiroz, Paulo Andre and more models paraded pieces that bring the best of international trends in a Brazilian version on Wednesday night (24).

We saw, for example, a series of monochromatic looks in vibrant pastels, like Barbiecore pink and blues and greens that are set to dominate the streets during and after the World Cup. Warm colors (orange and red), earthy, off-whites and even black complete the palette, inspired by the four elements of nature.

Another highlight of the collection is the variety of textures, silhouettes and finishes. Fringes, pleats, glitter, overlays, strategic cuts, craft techniques (crochet, embroidery…) and the like enrich productions ranging from tailoring to beachwear.

“These are special and delicate models, made with great attention to detail, and that carry Quinta Essência, our authorial proposal that unites fire, water, earth and air and will be present in the entire collection throughout the season”, comments Fernanda Feijó, Style director at Renner.