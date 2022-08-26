Xiaomi must follow Apple and Samsung on cell phone charger | Cell

Following the examples of Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi must also remove the cell phone charger from the box of devices that are part of the Redmi line. The specialized website WCCFTech noticed that the page dedicated to the brand’s next release, the Redmi Note 11 SE, does not register the component in the list of items present in the box. Despite the news released this Thursday (25), for now the Chinese giant has not commented on the subject.

The practice of taking the charger out of the box was only present in the most expensive smartphones, but now it seems to reach intermediate models as well. This is not the first time this has happened: the Realme Narzo 50A Prime also left the factory without the charger, as did the newest models of the Galaxy A series (Samsung) in the United States.

2 of 2 Redmi Note 11 SE is a more economical model of the line — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE is a more economical model of the line — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Since the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple has not included the charger in the box, on the pretext that loyal users of the brand already have several of these accessories in their drawers. Also, it would be a way to protect the environment from e-waste invasion.

However, the company has saved US$ 33 billion (about R$ 168 billion) since taking the measure – not only with the manufacturing stage, but also with transport, as the boxes have become smaller and, therefore, take up less space. space.

The second manufacturer to follow Apple’s example was Samsung, which removed chargers from the Galaxy S line, the brand’s main one. It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the brand maintains the policy of sending a free charger to the customer’s home to make the request. To obtain the benefit, the buyer simply fills in a form on the brand’s official website.