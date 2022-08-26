You know that payroll list that arrived in Zap’s group? It’s wrong and we can prove it

A survey released by the Capology website pointed out that Flamengo is the team with the highest salary in Brazil, spending R$ 486 million. In the world ranking, Rubro-Negro is placed as the 18th most expensive payroll. According to the same survey, three other teams are among the 45 with the highest spending: Atlético-MG (34th, with R$260 million), Palmeiras (38th, with R$247 million) and Corinthians (45th, with R$208 million).

The ranking began to circulate on social networks, and Bolavip decided to get the information. During the investigation of the site, some lines were found. Accessing Flamengo’s transparency portal, updated on June 30, 2022, the Club spent, in 6 months, 138M in salaries + 44M in image rights (including social + sports). Considering a year, the value is around R$ 364 million, encompassing both social and sports. In this case, the published survey would be wrong by R$ 122 million. Check details in the image below.

Further on, in relation to Palmeiras’ expenses, the survey points to salary expenses of R$247 million. In a calculation made by Bolavip, considering the values ​​for the month of June, disclosed by the Club on its transparency portal, Alviverde sums up, in just one month, an expense of R$ 70 million in labor expenses and image rights.

In the case of Atlético Mineiro, the website indicates R$260 million spent on the Club’s annual payroll. Bolavip checked the information on the Atletico transparency portal, and found the balance for 2021, which includes an expense of BRL 270 million in salaries and image rights for the football department. There is no information on the 2022 due dates yet.

Finally, regarding Corinthians, the survey shows R$208 million with annual expenditures on Club salaries. As in the case of Atlético-MG, Corinthians has not yet released data on the team’s salaries in 2022, but claims expenses around approximately R$168 million, including social charges and image rights. It is important to remember that the departures of Willian, Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan should have an impact on the final result this year.