“You will feel it in your pocket and in your career”; Henrique Dourado’s ‘terrible’ situation in China arrives at Flamengo

O Flamengo currently has 2 high quality strikers who, after a period disputing position, play together and shine with Dorival Júnior: Pedro and Gabigol. The pair managed to get along, with shirt 9 acting a little looser, even helping in the creation of plays, while the teammate plays the role of pivot and has a constant presence in the area.

The result on the field has been very positive, so much so that Tite is keeping an eye on a possible call-up for the World Cup in Qatar. After embittering the reserve and being considered even in Palmeiras, the “Queixada”, as the Flamengo fans joke, became a key player and scored important goals this season.

Years ago, whoever performed this function was Henrique Douradomore specifically in 2018, in addition to the beginning of 2019. Being hired after a year flying at Fluminense, with 59 games, 32 goals and 2 assists, the Ceifador “jumped the wall” in Rio de Janeiro to work in Gávea, where he had good momentseven though he didn’t miss it so much when he left.

The 32-year-old striker went to play in China, came on loan to Palmeiras, but without success, returned to the Asian country. He has always played for Henan Jianye, who is now called Henan Songshan Longmen, managing to play good games, especially now in 2022, with 13 matches played, 5 goals and 4 assists.

Although, the Brazilian had a problem and it will be felt in his pocket and in his career: he was suspended for a year and fined the equivalent of 29 thousand euros (R$ 148 thousand at the current price), after knocking down a referee with a bump in the back, in the 16th minute of the game against Wuhan Yangtze River, during a Chinese Superleague game. This Friday (26th), the Chinese Football Association reported the punishment for considering that the action was intentional.