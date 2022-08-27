3-year-old wakes up at his own funeral, but case ends in tragedy

Last week, a 3-year-old girl woke up during her own funeral in Villa de Ramos, Mexico. The family members noticed that Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza was still breathing and called for help to the scene. The situation, however, became even more complicated when the girl was declared dead for the second time, after being treated by the emergency department.

According to the newspaper El Universal, it was the child’s mother, Mary Jane Mendoza, who noticed the glass of the coffin fogged up. A little later, her mother-in-law also saw that her granddaughter’s eyes were moving. When they managed to get Camila out, the girl had a heart rate of 97 beats per minute, which is considered normal for her age.

When the ambulance arrived, the little one was already 35 beats per minute. On the way to the hospital, her condition worsened significantly and she was pronounced dead again. This time from brain death, metabolic failure and dehydration, from the time she spent closed.

“They say she was brain dead. She spent several hours in the coffin. But it’s the doctor’s fault who left her for dead. That’s really where my baby’s life ended. We are devastated because my daughter was a very cheerful one, she got along with everyone, she didn’t distinguish people, we have a lot of people who support us because she was a sweetheart”said the mother.

Continue after Advertising

According to Mary Jane, Camila started experiencing stomach pain, fever and nausea two days before she died. When the little girl was taken to the doctor, the pediatrician pointed out dehydration and asked them to send her to the hospital. “I took her to the hospital, went in with her. They took her clothes off, put wet towels to lower her fever, and the oximeter on her finger. They ordered some suppositories, put in and that was it. After an hour they told me everything was fine, prescribed saline and 30 drops of paracetamol.”remembered.

As the drugs did not help, the parents decided to seek private doctors for treatment. One of them asked Camila to go to the hospital again, this time urgently. The girl was admitted to the Basic Community Hospital of Salinas de Hidalgo, where she was pronounced dead. “They didn’t do any electrocardiograms. I took my baby in my arms and she hugged me, I felt the strength in her arms. But they took her away from me and said, ‘Let her rest in peace'”said.

After the tragedy, the child’s family seeks justice: “What I really want is for justice to be done, I don’t hold a grudge against anyone. I just ask that the doctors, nurses and directors be changed, so this doesn’t happen again.” According to the State Attorney General, José Luis Ruiz, an investigation was opened to analyze the circumstances of the case.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

