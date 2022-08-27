5 news from Flamengo today that rocked (26/08)

Credit: Disclosure

With an eye on Botafogo, Flamengo worked this Friday for the weekend’s game, for the Brasileirão. Follow a summary with the main news of today in rubro-negro.

Flamengo agrees to the departure of Vitinho

Out of the plans, the attacking midfielder was traded with Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq. The player had a contract with Flamengo until December this year and was almost sold to Greek football, but the player’s high demand prevented the transfer.

Vitinho’s departure generates a million-dollar economy

Flamengo no longer has Vitinho for 2023, however, they feared losing him for free in January after a high investment made back there. After almost agreeing to leave for Panatinaikos, the red-black now ‘celebrates’ the interest in Arab football.

If the sale is confirmed, Flamengo will encomize the equivalent of R$ 4 million reais only with salaries.

millionaire sponsorship

“Assist Card”, an insurance and travel company, is Flamengo’s new partner until December 2024. The agreement will generate an amount of 20 million reais for the red-black until the end of the contract. The sponsor will be stamped on the back of the shirt, where today is written “FlaTV”.

Flamento has more scheduled departures, says Mauro Cezar

“Vitinho’s departure to Al Ettifaq may not be Flamengo’s last in this international window.

With the transfer of shirt 11 to the Saudi Arabia club, the Rio club should save R$ 4 million between salaries, proportional 13th and taxes”, wrote Mauro Cezar.

Rodinei, for example, is a player whose future is still undefined. Recently, Jorge Nicola reported that the side has advanced conversations with Atlético-MG.

“Four months ago they wanted to kill Rodinei and me (laughs). Thank God he is in this excellent phase, he is a player who has been at Flamengo for six months, seven years. No player can spend so long at a club without merit. Rodinei subject is a little further ahead, not now. Rodinei has a contract until the end of the year, when we understand that we should sit down again to talk, I will sit down. It won’t be now”, he tells ‘Flazoeiro TV’.

“It’s his right, he’s within the last six months of his contract. This FIFA allows. The only point is that if he signs the contract, he and the team that signs have the obligation to notify Flamengo. It’s foreseen within FIFA, if you don’t do it, there’s a mistake for both of you”, he added.

Diego Alves is another one who is in his last months at Flamengo. “Most likely we will not renew. He has six months on his contract, he is in the middle of this contract, there is a starter in the position and he is doing very well. We have confidence in Hugo, who already has important games for Flamengo. I think that everything in life has cycles, some take a little longer, others less. The important thing is to be aware of this, everything has a beginning, middle and end”.

João Gomes in the sights of Real Madrid

According to Julio Miguel Neto, the red-black midfielder is seen as a possible replacement for Casemiro.