5 Space Travel Movies to Celebrate the Artemis Mission

This Monday (29), NASA will launch the Artemis 1 mission, the first part of the project that aims to take astronauts back to the Moon. That’s why we’ve put together five space travel-themed films to celebrate this historic release.

The so-called Artemis 1 mission will be an unmanned flight of the Orion capsule around our natural satellite, with an estimated duration of approximately 40 days. It will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop the mega-rocket. Space Launch System (SLS), designed especially for travel to the Moon and beyond.

publicity

Watch the launch live in the player below:

Over the past few decades, cinema’s fascination with space has spawned major works with the theme of space travel. Olhar Digital separated five of them to anticipate the excitement and mysteries of exploring the unknown.

the first man

Since the subject is the man going to the moon, nothing like “The First Man”, a film starring Ryan Gosling. The story follows the journey and life of the first man to walk on the Moon, the famous astronaut Neil Armstrong, with a lot of emphasis on his preparation for the feat.

Release year: 2018

2018 Director: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle Main cast: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke Synopsis: In First Man, we follow the life of American astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and his journey to become the first man to walk on the Moon. The sacrifices made by Neil and an entire nation during one of the most dangerous missions in space travel history.

In First Man, we follow the life of American astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and his journey to become the first man to walk on the Moon. The sacrifices made by Neil and an entire nation during one of the most dangerous missions in space travel history. Where to watch: Rent

Interstellar

Christopher Nolan’s success is for those looking for a more complex space travel science fiction, with advanced concepts of the relationship between space and time and wormholes.

Release year: 2014

2014 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Main cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine Synopsis: After seeing the Earth consuming a good part of its natural reserves, a group of astronauts receives the mission to verify possible planets to receive the world population, allowing the continuation of the species. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is called to lead the group and accepts the mission knowing he may never see his children again. Alongside Brand (Anne Hathaway), Jenkins (Marlon Sanders) and Doyle (Wes Bentley), he will continue his search for a new home. Over the years, her daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain) will embark on her own journey to also try to save the planet’s population.

After seeing the Earth consuming a good part of its natural reserves, a group of astronauts receives the mission to verify possible planets to receive the world population, allowing the continuation of the species. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is called to lead the group and accepts the mission knowing he may never see his children again. Alongside Brand (Anne Hathaway), Jenkins (Marlon Sanders) and Doyle (Wes Bentley), he will continue his search for a new home. Over the years, her daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain) will embark on her own journey to also try to save the planet’s population. Where to watch: HBO Max

Gravity

Have you ever wondered what would happen if an astronaut got loose in space, outside the protection of his spaceship? “Gravity” puts the characters of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in this predicament after the duo is hit by debris.

Release year: 2013

2013 Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón Main cast: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris

Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris Synopsis: Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) is an experienced astronaut who is on a mission to repair the Hubble Telescope with Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock). Both are surprised by a rain of debris resulting from the destruction of a satellite by a Russian missile, which causes them to be thrown into outer space. Without any support from NASA’s ground base, they must find a way to survive in an environment completely inhospitable to human life.

Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) is an experienced astronaut who is on a mission to repair the Hubble Telescope with Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock). Both are surprised by a rain of debris resulting from the destruction of a satellite by a Russian missile, which causes them to be thrown into outer space. Without any support from NASA’s ground base, they must find a way to survive in an environment completely inhospitable to human life. Where to watch: HBO Max

Apollo 13: From Disaster to Triumph

Image: Universal Pictures

Returning to the subject of a trip to the moon, “Apollo 13: From Disaster to Triumph” is based on the true story of NASA’s third mission to send crew members there. Although technical problems forced NASA to bring the astronauts back, the path to achieving this feat was not that simple, and it ended up portrayed in this 1995 film.

Release year: 1995

1995 Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Main cast: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise

Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise Synopsis: Three American astronauts on their way to a mission to the Moon survive an explosion, but must quickly return to Earth in order to survive, as they risk running out of oxygen. In addition, there is a risk that, even when returning, the spacecraft will be seriously damaged, as it cannot withstand the immense heat on re-entry from Earth orbit.

Three American astronauts on their way to a mission to the Moon survive an explosion, but must quickly return to Earth in order to survive, as they risk running out of oxygen. In addition, there is a risk that, even when returning, the spacecraft will be seriously damaged, as it cannot withstand the immense heat on re-entry from Earth orbit. Where to watch: Star+

read more:

2001 – A Space Odyssey

Image: Stanley Kubrick Productions

To close the space travel theme, we have Stanley Kubrick’s great classic, “2001 – A Space Odyssey”, one of the greatest science fiction classics, which established the way we imagine space and space travel.

Release year: 1968

1968 Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Main cast: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester

Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester Synopsis: Since the “Dawn of Man” (prehistory), a mysterious black monolith seems to be giving off signals of another civilization interfering with our planet. Four million years later, in the 21st century, a team of astronauts led by experienced astronauts David Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) is sent to Jupiter to investigate the enigmatic monolith on the Discovery spacecraft, fully controlled by the HAL 9000 computer. However, in the middle of the trip, HAL crashes and tries to take control of the ship, eliminating one by one the crew.

Since the “Dawn of Man” (prehistory), a mysterious black monolith seems to be giving off signals of another civilization interfering with our planet. Four million years later, in the 21st century, a team of astronauts led by experienced astronauts David Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) is sent to Jupiter to investigate the enigmatic monolith on the Discovery spacecraft, fully controlled by the HAL 9000 computer. However, in the middle of the trip, HAL crashes and tries to take control of the ship, eliminating one by one the crew. Where to watch: HBO Max

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!